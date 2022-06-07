JOHN DOHERTY: Taking time for sun and swimming safety is essential during summer activities

As last month ended, dermatologists were promoting National Safe Sun Week. As the remainder of the summer plays out, athletes and fans involved in outside sports should be following the advice that was provided.

Doing so is not so difficult but the consequences of ignoring the recommendations could be very difficult years from now.

Whether it is hot or not, clear or cloudy, the sun is at its strongest at this time of year and athletes are not immune to its effects.

Sunburn and even a suntan are the immediate concern, but there are others and a few teaspoons of prevention are more than worth the cost of a cure that may be elusive later.

“A tan is your body’s response to injury,” said dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand in a statement released by the American Academy of Dermatology last month. “When you tan, you are intentionally putting your health at risk.”

Whether it is repeated tans or one blistering sunburn, the result is a significantly increased risk of developing skin cancer — a diagnosis that is possible even in young adulthood. The deadliest form is melanoma.

Treatment for melanoma is complicated. Prevention is simple.

According to the AAD statement, "Everyone should practice safe sun by:

• Seeking shade. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your shadow appears to be shorter than you are, seek shade.

• Wearing sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible. For more effective protection, choose clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) number on the label.

• Applying a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all skin not covered by clothing. Broad-spectrum sunscreen provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

The sunscreen must be applied in sufficient amounts and repeatedly. One teaspoon should be devoted to the face and neck and one to each arm. Two teaspoons are then needed for the chest and abdomen, another two for the back, and two more for each leg. If remaining outside all day, one application is not sufficient. Instead, the same doses should be re-applied at least every two hours and more often/immediately after swimming or engaging in any activity that causes heavy sweating.

Aside from the pain of sunburn and the longer-term, cancer-related effects of sun damage to the skin, there is another, less obvious risk. Sun-burned skin is unable to sweat as well as healthy skin and evaporation of sweat is how the body cools itself. Consequently, a sunburn today makes heat exhaustion or exertional heat stroke (EHS) more likely tomorrow.

The locale where skin is most likely to receive its greatest exposure to the sun is the beach or a pool. Adding a body of water to the mix brings even greater danger. Drowning is the primary cause of injury-related death among children 1 to 4 years old and third among those age 5 to 19.

Two years ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement on the prevention of drowning that included guidance for parents and caregivers, pediatricians, pool operators, and public policy makers.

The following are among the tips offered in the statement to parents and caregivers:

Never (even for a moment) leave young children alone or in the care of another child while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas, wading pools or a body of water.

Be aware of drowning risks in and around the home. Prevent unsupervised access for young children to the bathroom, swimming pool or open water.

Whenever infants and toddlers (or noncompetent swimmers) are in or around water, be within an arm’s length, providing constant touch supervision. Even with older children and better swimmers, your attention should be constantly on the child. Recognize that lifeguards are only one layer of protection.

To prevent unintended access, install a 4-foot, four-sided isolation fence that separates your pool from the house and the rest of the yard with a self-closing, self-latching gate.

Learn CPR and keep a telephone and rescue equipment approved by the U.S. Coast Guard poolside. Older children and adolescents should learn CPR.

Monitor your child’s progress during swim lessons and continue lessons at least until basic water competence is achieved.

Any time your young child visits a home or business where access to water exists, carefully assess the premises.

All children and adolescents should be required to wear U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jackets whenever on watercraft, and you should wear a life jacket to model safe behavior and to facilitate your ability to help a child in case of emergency.

Jumping or diving into water can result in devastating spinal injury. You and your child should know the depth of the water and the location of underwater hazards before jumping or diving. The first entry into any body of water should be feet first.

When selecting an open body of water in which your children will swim, select sites with lifeguards and designated areas for swimming.

You and your child should recognize drowning risks in cold seasons. Children should refrain from walking, skating or riding on weak or thawing ice on any body of water.

Taking the time to learn and implement these guidelines is worth it now because, when tragedy strikes, time will not be on your side. As the AAP statement warned, “Drowning is silent and only takes a minute.”

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

