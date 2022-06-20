JOHN DOHERTY: Time to slow down young pitchers in order to save baseball

Last week, legendary baseball writer Peter Gammons wrote a story for The Athletic headlined, “Mark Appel still needs baseball, and right now, baseball needs arms like his.”

Fair enough, because in MLB’s never-ending arms race, teams are always looking for more pitchers. “But,” you may ask, “who is Mark Appel?”

A decade ago he was a Stanford Cardinal and the best pitcher in college baseball. In 2013, the Houston Astros made him the very first pick in the draft. Nonetheless, he never made it to the big leagues — at least not yet.

Multiple arm injuries prompted elbow and shoulder surgeries and then retirement at the end of the 2017 season.

By 2020, though, he felt healthy enough to try a comeback but COVID-19 shortened the MLB season to 60 games and eliminated the minor-league campaign altogether.

Last year, the Phillies — the organization for whom he was pitching when he retired — gave him a chance and he started the season with Double-A Reading. Between there and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he went 3-6 with an ERA of 6.06, largely as a starter.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Phillies did not give up on him and he opened this season at Lehigh Valley, but as a reliever. To date, throwing 96-98 mph, he is 4-0 with five saves and an ERA of 1.75. According to Gammons, a call-up to the parent club is imminent.

“With pitching injuries rampant,” Gammons wrote, “the reality is that … baseball … needs any and every pitcher who can spin a ball, no matter how long, how entangled, their road to a major-league mound might be.”

Gammons did not, however, go on to say just how rampant.

A check of each team’s injury list, though, revealed the extent and the word “rampant” does not do the situation justice.

As of Friday, there were 166 pitchers sidelined, 63 starters and 103 relievers. The White Sox listed six (one starter and five relievers) and the Cubs seven (four starters and three relievers). No wonder David Ross’ squad is so historically bad.

Still, they are not alone when it comes to pitching woes. Every MLB team has at least two hurlers on its injury list and Tampa Bay leads the misfortunate with 12 pitchers out, five starters and seven relievers. That is an entire staff. For most employers — and most industries — numbers like these would trigger an OSHA investigation.

Those on the shelf are journeymen and stars alike.

Somehow, the Mets remain atop the NL East despite the prolonged absences of co-aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. At least both are expected back in the next month.

Not so for Toronto stalwart Hyun-Jin Ryu. He left his start against the White Sox early due to forearm inflammation on June 1. Last week, he had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and his season is over, having gone 2-0 with an ERA of 5.67.

Facing a typical recovery time of 12-18 months, the Blue Jays will end up paying an annual salary of $20M over the majority of this season and next for Ryu to get well but not to pitch. And then, at age 36, he will be a free agent.

While the damaged parts listed for the pitchers sidelined range from hands to feet, Ryu’s to the elbow is among the plurality. In fact, 59 — more than a third of those listed Friday — were out with elbow trouble. Boston’s Chris Sale should be considered a part of that group, because rib stress fracture occurred while he continued to rehab from a 2020 Tommy John procedure.

The part of the elbow that makes team accountants and pitchers shudder alike and necessitates the operation named for the former White Sox pitcher and Indiana native?

The ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which helps connect the upper arm bone (humerus) to the ulna (one of two forearm bones) along the medial (little finger side) aspect of the elbow. Barely two inches long and a 1/4-inch wide, the flexible structure prevents the elbow from coming apart as one completes an overhand throwing motion.

Still, like all tissue in the body, it has its limits. For teenage pitchers, studies have determined that 80 mph is the upper end of what the UCL is able to tolerate. For the more mature arms of big leaguers? It's 95 mph.

Throw repeatedly above those boundaries and your UCL will wear out and eventually tear.

The solution is not so simple and will take time. It took a couple of generations to get from one or two pitchers, such as Nolan Ryan, consistently throwing over 90 mph to the majority of pitchers in the big leagues now throwing at 95 mph or higher.

It may take that long to focus on changing speed and location, instead. The first step is not to limit the pitching speed of current professional pitchers. That genie is out of the bottle. However, it is incumbent upon the coaches and parents of youth and high school pitchers to stop emphasizing the development of speed.

Put the radar guns away.

To high school coaches who say they have never had a pitcher need Tommy John surgery, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jim Andrews replies, “You may never have seen Tommy John surgery but it has seen you.”

The pitching speeds in today’s professional game aren't just ruining arms, they are ruining the game.

Most hitters are physically incapable of swinging in time. They may as well be trying to hit a bullet fired from a gun. Strikeouts are endemic. When hitters do connect, the ball leaves the yard but usually foul. Lacking action on the field, fans are bored and less likely to attend.

If a child has the natural talent to fire heat, so be it, but don’t train another generation of robot flame-throwers. Rather, let’s develop a new generation of pitchers who throw strikes, pitch to ground-ball contact, and depend on the contribution of the fielders behind them to win the game.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

