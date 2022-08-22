JOHN DOHERTY: Weeks — not years — count when it comes to concussion outcomes

With the fall sports season underway, the concussion count is starting to climb among football, soccer, and volleyball players, yes volleyball.

In the last month, meanwhile, the Concussion Legacy Foundation and Boston University have alternated with the NFL when it comes to headlines over head trauma. Buried beneath the banner notices, though, has been the fact that the risk of neurodegeneration comes not from number of concussions but instead from number of years — many years — playing a collision sport.

Difficult as that may be to believe, such information should be a relief to concussion victims — and their parents. In short, one or several isolated concussions, suffered while playing youth sports — or at any age in everyday activities, does not condemn one to an increased risk later in life of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), dementia, and/or Parkinson’s disease.

A study out of Finland, published in May in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, offers the latest proof.

The investigation looked at patients from across that nation, aged 25-64, who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) before 1992 and then between that year and 2012. They were followed thereafter up until 2017.

The news was not so good for those with a major TBI, which is something more serious than a concussion, and was defined — for the purposes of the study — as requiring hospitalization three days or more. They were 1.51 times more likely than normal to develop dementia during the study period. In terms of pure numbers, roughly one in 10 of the 288 with a major TBI went on to develop dementia, on average, within 11.8 years.

The only silver lining to that dark cloud was that decreased alcohol use and increased leisure time and physical activity offered significant protection against later dementia for the major TBI group.

Encouragingly, however, the study found that there was no increased risk of developing dementia among those who suffered a minor TBI, better known as a concussion. They were defined as those whose head injury necessitated hospital care of a day or less.

Still, once concussion victims have been released from the emergency room, they should not proceed as if nothing ever happened. Poor management will slow recovery and that recovery, even with optimal oversight, often is prolonged.

A study published last week online in JAMA Network Open looked at outcomes of concussions two weeks post-injury and again at six months. (JAMA is the Journal of the American Medical Association). And while it was at one time assumed that a concussion and its symptoms typically clear up in 10-14 days, this inquiry found something altogether different.

Conducted at 18 big-city trauma centers across the United States between 2014 and 2018, the investigation looked at concussion victims who were age 17 or older, had negative CT scans, and a perfect Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 15 by the time of examination in the emergency room. (Someone who scores eight or lower is considered to be in a coma.) An individual with a perfect GCS opens his eyes spontaneously; is fully oriented to person, place, and time; and is able to respond to commands. Even so, those same victims had demonstrated evidence of altered consciousness and/or amnesia in the immediate aftermath of head trauma. Released from the emergency room the same day they were seen, the victims were then re-examined two weeks later and again at the six-month mark.

The results were stark. At two weeks, only 27% had fully recovered. A half-year later, more than half (56%) were still having issues. Among them were “difficulty returning to social activities outside the home, disruptions in family relationships and friendships, and inability to return to baseline or preinjury life.”

Trouble at two weeks was predictive of difficulties later. So was a history of previous mental illness. Females had a significantly higher rate of delayed recovery than males.

The authors of the study, largely from the University of California San Francisco, concluded, “These findings highlight the importance of emergency department (ED) clinicians being aware of the risk of incomplete recovery for patients with a (concussion) and providing accurate education and timely referral information before ED discharge. Specifically, ED clinicians should recommend prompt follow-up care, ideally within 2 weeks, because several evidence-based interventions may help to mitigate potentially adverse outcomes, which the data from this study suggest can be estimated at this early time point.”

A separate study cited by the authors found that concussion victims provided follow-up management within one week experienced better sleep and less anxiety, hostility, and paranoia. Another referenced study determined that cognitive rehabilitation reduced anxiety, depression, and emotional dysfunction.

For Dr. Michael Owens of Community Healthcare System’s Concussion Clinic in Schererville, this study merely confirmed what he experiences on a daily basis.

“Sooner is better,” he said of specialized concussion care. “This appears to be true for the initiation of vestibular therapy, as it does for evaluation in (our) clinic. Athletes who are identified as having a possible concussion early, consequently having their injury managed appropriately, will typically have quicker resolution of their symptoms.”

That translates to returning to play sooner and safer.