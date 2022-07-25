JOHN DOHERTY: When should athletes return to action after positive COVID-19 test?

Earlier this year during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, American Vincent Zhou, 21, was in line for an individual figure skating medal — he had already earned a team silver — after finishing third in the men’s free skate.

A day later, though, he was done, having tested positive for COVID-19.

I remember thinking at the time, if he was asymptomatic or only mildly so, “What would have been the harm allowing him to continue?” It was not as if he would have been exposing teammates and opponents to possible infection. He would have had the ice to himself.

Organizers, officials, and his coaches would have been masked and could have maintained appropriate social distancing. The risk from him continuing — the details of which I will get to later — would have been his alone. Having trained for this one moment for most of his life since age 5, he should have had some say in the matter.

One may argue that there will be other chances. However, the Olympic window opens only once every four years and by 2026 — believe it or not — Zhou may be too old.

Partially motivated by that sorry saga, three prominent sports medicine physicians submitted a letter to the editor of the medical journal Sports Health, which was published online in May. Entitled “Elite athletes with COVID-19: time to let them compete?” The authors were Dr. Brett Toresdahl of the Sports Medicine Institute at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, Dr. Ankit Shah of the Sports and Performance Cardiology Program at MedStar Health in Baltimore, and Dr. Irfan Asif of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

In the letter, they recalled, “Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the virulence and transmissibility were unknown and preliminary data suggested a high prevalence of cardiac (side effects).” Consequently, comprehensive cardiac testing was mandated before an athlete diagnosed with COVID-19 could return to play.

Since then, studies of much larger populations of collegiate and professional athletes have demonstrated “that the prevalence of clinically diagnosed myocarditis was less than 1%, much less than originally feared.”

More recently, they went on, “The omicron strain was observed to spread quickly but caused mild or no symptoms in the majority of those who are vaccinated and otherwise healthy.”

Historically, athletes with other upper respiratory infections have been subject to the “neck check” to determine if playing was safe. Those with symptoms only involving the neck and above (nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat) were generally allowed to continue playing. Those with symptoms below the neck (cough, difficulty breathing, and fever) were sidelined.

For athletes with COVID-19 but minimal symptoms then, what are the risks? Drs. Toresdahl, Shah, and Asif argued the overall danger to the afflicted athlete is low.

But while someone is symptomatic, what about the risk to teammates and opponents? In outdoor sports where social distancing is part of the game, such as golf and tennis, the letter claimed there is no danger. Furthermore, considering the data from the NFL that determined there has been no on-field transmission, “allowing athletes to compete in other sporting environments may be justified as well.”

Therefore, the authors of the letter concluded, “It may be time for the sports medicine community to critically assess what are the real risks of letting COVID-positive athletes compete in certain scenarios.”

For a unique circumstance like Zhou’s, I could not agree more.

However, for the typical high school — or younger — athlete diagnosed with COVID-19, I turned to Dr. Dylan Slotar, an infectious disease specialist at Community Hospital.

While agreeing with the authors that the routine testing of healthy asymptomatic athletes is probably not necessary and perhaps does more harm than good, he is concerned about the rapid return of athletes with symptoms, even mild ones.

“’Below the neck’ is a reasonable, rough way of thinking about it,” he acknowledged, “but there is going to be a low risk (from myocarditis) by engaging in any strenuous activity after any viral illness, including COVID-19. Is it worth it? I think perhaps a little more graded approach, a little more cautious approach to competition and strenuous exercise is still advisable.”

National sports medicine groups agree. The May/June in-print edition of Sports Health issued updated advice for high school athletes from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. Now, high schoolers who have tested positive but had no symptoms or only mild illness (common cold-type complaints, gastrointestinal upset, and/or loss of taste/smell, but no fever) no longer require cardiac testing or even formal medical evaluation. They should not exercise for three days following the start of symptoms or a positive test. However, they may resume exercise thereafter and progress as tolerated, returning to play as soon as they feel well enough to practice fully.

Still, according to the NFHS advice, coaching and athletic training staff members should monitor for — and athletes should report — the following symptoms: chest pain, unusual difficulty breathing, palpitations, unexplained exercise intolerance and near or total loss of consciousness.

Since that article was published, Omicron sub-variant BA.5 has become the dominant version of COVID-19 in the United States and apparently is the most contagious version yet. Aside from athletes, do spectators — even at outdoor events — need to be concerned?

“As a general rule we have not seen evidence of its ability to spread efficiently outdoors,” Slotar replied. “There is always a risk but it is very low. One has to take an approach that is individualized based on one’s own risk tolerance and one’s medical risk profile. But that being said, we have to learn to live with this virus. It is not going away (but) the virus is not causing the severe disease that it was in most people. We can take some assurance in that.”