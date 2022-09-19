JOHN DOHERTY: Why does the NFL play preseason games?

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the NFL’s first Sunday came to a conclusion here, the numbers on the League’s injury list only mounted.

During the game between Dallas and Tampa Bay, athletic trainers and physicians for both teams were kept busy during the Buccaneers' 19-3 victory.

The most prominent of those injured was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Featured in this space last week, his impaired mobility played a primary role in his poor performance, which culminated in him leaving the field in the fourth quarter with a broken bone above his right thumb.

Had he been more elusive, perhaps he would not have had hit his throwing hand on Buccaneers defensive lineman Shaq Barrett as he followed through on a throw.

Trying to protect Prescott’s right ankle — surgically reconstructed in October 2020, the Cowboys did not play him in any of their three preseason games. Meanwhile the Buccaneers did play Tom Brady for a series in their final tuneup.

It showed. Besides looking slow, Prescott struggled with his timing all night, completing only 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards, with an interception and no touchdowns. The ageless Brady was a far more efficient 18 for 27, picking up 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

One could argue that the difference in preseason playing time did not necessarily correlate with performance. However, Prescott was not alone. The 11 starting quarterbacks who skipped preseason game participation went 3-8 in Week 1.

Among them was the Bears’ Sunday night opposing quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In a season-opening 23-7 loss to Minnesota, the Green Bay signal-caller did complete 22 of 34 attempts but for an uncharacteristically low 195 yards. That included an interception but no touchdowns.

One way to help prevent production like this would be to mandate that all players get game time in the preseason. Yet, how would that be regulated? The significantly injured and late signees would simply be unable to play.

Furthermore, I understand the reluctance of teams to risk serious injury to a star in a meaningless game. But should they not feel the same way about all players?

To even the preparation playing field, the best remedy would be to eliminate preseason games altogether — without adding regular season games. With every game, regular-season or otherwise, the injury count only rises.

As Week 2 was getting underway on Thursday, the NFL already listed 167 players on injured reserve (IR) — some out for a minimum of four games, others done for the season — and an additional 52 who were listed as “out” for the week.

Prescott is among the latter group. Then there were the 145 listed as “doubtful” or “questionable,” some who will end up not having played but others who will, despite being injured.

The Bears were fairly typical, logging seven on IR, one as out and two as questionable.

The argument in favor of exhibition games is that they are needed to determine who among the original 90 players on a preseason roster, especially the rookies, will make the cut down to the final 53 — as well as the additional 16 on the practice squad.

Essentially, 21 are going to be sent packing. Nonetheless, as the season goes on and the injured reserve population increases, the vast majority of those cut in late August and early September end up finding their way back to an NFL roster for at least one week.

Why not do it like Division I FBS college teams? They are allowed to start with 85 players on scholarship and 20 walk-ons at the beginning of fall camp. Technically, they may add another 20 walk-ons once the games start but rarely do so. The original 105 are the team all season, with the expected attrition due to injuries, grades, discipline and unhappiness built in.

There are no preseason games, just intrasquad scrimmages.

The NFL should do the same. The original 90 would be the team all season, without cuts. Eliminating the preseason games and reducing the number of full-contact practices to the regular-season rate of once weekly would mitigate the injury rate. Then, teams would start a season close to full strength.

If the Packers are typical, with their $77M in profit publicly disclosed last year, an additional 21 practice squad players, whose annual incomes are capped at $358K each, would be easily affordable.

The NFL claims it is dedicated to making the game safer for players, especially by reducing head impacts. Full contact in meaningless games, borderline players compelled to hit hard during preseason practices in order to prove they belong, and relatively small rosters during the regular season with an inadequate number of substitutes belies that claim.