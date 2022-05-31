JOHN DOHERTY: With summer heating up, coaches must be prepared for possible medical emergencies

This past holiday weekend’s record-approaching temperatures should serve as an early warning to coaches, players, and parents alike to a danger that continues to be ignored all too often.

The hazards of heat in sports — and how to protect against them — have been well-documented in this space and elsewhere for decades. However, each year brings a new crop of coaches and players. Administrators assuming that rookies are as well-versed as veterans is a recipe for disaster.

Recent heat-related tragedies offer some lessons that are worth learning here rather than experiencing later in person.

Memorial Day may be the traditional kick-off to summer in the United States but this year, New York City got a one-week head start with the Brooklyn Half Marathon, which famously finishes on the Coney Island Boardwalk. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year’s event started on May 21 at 7 a.m. The temperature then was only 62*F but the relative humidity was 96%, as 20,000 runners started their 13.1-mile trek.

By the time David Reichman, 32, finished the race, an hour and 41 minutes later, he had a traversed a course where the mercury ranged from the low 60s to the high 70s, depending on proximity to the nearby ocean. Yet, the humidity remained uniformly and dangerously high. Later that day, New York City would issue a heat advisory as the temperature climbed to match the humidity.

Within moments of crossing the finish line, though, Reichman collapsed and could not be revived. Before the morning was over, another 15 runners would be hospitalized, with five initially reported to be in serious condition. A cause for Reichman’s death has yet to be released but surely will be some combination of heart- and heat-related illness.

If numbers like that were to occur on one August day among high school football players across Indiana and Illinois, I wonder what the reaction would be.

On the last day of August in 2020, the victim was not a football player but a wrestler. According to a story published by a Cincinnati television station earlier this month, University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) junior Grant Brace, 20, begged for water after a team punishment run. The session consisted of a series of sprints up a steep 200-foot hill, during which water bottles were not to be touched.

The infraction for which the entire team was punished? One wrestler not reaching his fundraising goal.

Unhappy with Brace’s performance during the run, coaches — according to a police report — told him to leave and clean out his locker. Inside the locker room, he laid on the floor and begged for water and when a teammate started to wrap Brace in an ice towel, he was stopped by a coach. Brace then ran from the locker room and was found dead on the ground elsewhere on campus two hours later.

Afflicted with narcolepsy, Brace was taking Adderall, a stimulant that makes those using it more susceptible to heat stroke.

On August 23, 2021, Brace’s family filed suit against the college and its wrestling coaches.

Earlier that month, Tirrell Williams, 19, collapsed during a punishment session of “gassers” and “up downs” inflicted upon the Ft. Scott Community College (Kansas) football team. Williams died two weeks later.

The infraction this time? Head coach Carson Hunter had found a candy wrapper on the field. By the time this unscheduled, second preseason workout of the day occurred, the only athletic trainer employed by the school had left the premises. According to a story published earlier this year by NPR in Kansas City, there was no equipment on the field to treat heat illness either.

At 6-foot-4 and 300-plus pounds, Williams was the prototype heat stroke victim. Large linemen are unable to withstand the same physical demands in the heat as backs and receivers.

Before the season was completed, the school suddenly ended its 93-year-old football program in November. Blaming financial reasons, FSCC President Alysia Johnston denied the decision had anything to do with William’s death. Yeah, right.

Williams' family has yet to file suit but has hired attorneys.

Meanwhile, the young head coaches in both cases remarkably found employment elsewhere. Cumberland’s Jordan Countryman caught on as the wrestling coach at a high school in Alabama. Hunter is now a part-time assistant at the University of West Florida, an NCAA Division II program.

Perhaps their relative good fortune is more an indication of how difficult it is becoming to find coaches, especially at the high school level, than one of administrators not doing their due diligence.

Part of that due diligence is making sure that new coaches, especially young ones, comprehend safety-related expectations — and the consequences for not following them. Having him or her complete a state-mandated series of online courses is not enough.

Administrators should be asking if they understand the following:

• most high school and many college athletes will arrive at practice already dehydrated;

• among a large group, one is sure to be ill with either gastrointestinal upset or a fever induced by an upper respiratory infection;

• one or more are likely to be taking a stimulant — prescribed or otherwise;

• one in 10 African American players will have sickle cell trait;

• water should never be denied or limited;

• heat advisories should be followed precisely;

• running should never be used as a punishment.

Before they ever take the field with a team, new coaches should have reviewed and practiced the school’s venue-specific emergency action plan. Because, no matter how conscientious a coach is when looking after his or her players, medical emergencies will still arise.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

