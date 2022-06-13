Latest Tim Anderson injury strains White Sox lineup

When a Major League Baseball team’s injury list is overpopulated, that squad is likely to underperform. The currently constituted White Sox are a case in point.

Two starting pitchers, Vince Velasquez and Lance Lynn, have missed significant time with a groin strain and torn knee tendon, respectively. Meanwhile outfielder Eloy Jimenez and reliever Joe Kelly both have been out for prolonged periods with hamstring woes. It has been that kind of year for Kelly, having been absent at the start of the season, too, thanks to a nerve injury in his arm.

Worst of all, leadoff hitter Tim Anderson and his .356 batting average exited the lineup two weeks ago, also with a strained groin. Notre Dame product AJ Pollock, hitting .243 and — at age 34 — no longer the speedster he once was, is not an adequate substitute at the top of the order.

No wonder, then, that the AL Central preseason favorites are struggling, with a record under .500.

At least Lynn and Velasquez are expected back as soon as this week.

Since Anderson has the same diagnosis as and was actually injured a couple of days before Velasquez, why isn’t he on a similar schedule to return?

Right from the start, general manager Rick Hahn warned that the shortstop would be out three weeks and possibly longer. As last week was ending, Hahn expressed “the hope” that Anderson could start a rehab assignment this week.

Last season, when he strained his left hamstring in April, Anderson missed less than two weeks. So, what is different this time?

Dr. Michael Knesek, an orthopedic surgeon with Community Care Network and North Point Orthopaedics in Crown Point, Hobart, Munster and Valparaiso, has his suspicions.

“With a groin strain,” he said, “it depends if it is muscle or more tendon involved. If it is tendon, it takes longer due to the tendon having less blood supply.”

Knesek, whose sports medicine fellowship included time with several Chicago professional teams, said that distinguishing between muscle and tendon is often as simple as palpating for tenderness but sometimes requires the sophistication of an MRI, especially to determine the severity of the damage.

“Where is the tenderness?” he asked. “It must be pretty high (where tendon attaches the groin muscles to the pelvis) for them to be so cautious. If it is near the tendon insertion, I am sure they will do a PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) injection to expedite recovery.”

Knesek warned cases like that are difficult to manage.

Still, they are hardly ever so severe that they need surgery unless the injury involves — additionally or instead — the nearby lower abdomen and is then considered a sports hernia. Another differential diagnosis is impingement in the nearby hip joint, which will cause symptoms that mimic a groin strain but often is responsive only after surgical intervention. “FAI (femoral acetabular impingment) can translate into stress on the adductors (groin muscles),” Knesek said.

An isolated tear of an adductor tendon, however, is better left to resolve without an operation. “It is unheard of or rare to do surgery on an adductor,” he said. “There is no evidence that doing surgery is any better than not. Any sort of surgery in that area does not seem to have a beneficial outcome.”

The greatest benefit comes from preventing the injury in the first place, because once injured, the groin muscles and tendons are likely to be strained again and again. According to a literature review in the May/June 2010 issue of Sports Health, 32-44% of groin strains are tied to a previous injury.

Preseason conditioning should include exercises that increase the strength and flexibility of the groin muscles. One study cited in that same Sports Health article found that NHL players who later suffered groin strains had preseason groin strength that was 18% lower than those who completed the season without suffering the injury.

To prevent re-injury, Anderson — and any other athlete — should gradually maximize strength and flexibility about the hip joint before returning. The clinical milestone recommended in the Sports Health story is “adduction strength at least 90-100% of the abduction strength and involved muscle strength equal to that of the contralateral (opposite) side.” (Groin or adductor muscles act to close and stabilize the legs together and abductors act to bring them apart.)

As the calendar pages keep turning, and if the losses keep mounting, will the White Sox and their All-Star shortstop be patient enough to reach those goals?

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

