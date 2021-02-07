Less contact offers the most impact limiting concussions

Two weeks ago, based upon the removal of two high-profile quarterbacks from crucial playoff games, the headline in this space read, “NFL heading in right direction with concussion protocol.”

Against that backdrop, though, came word last week that Marty Schottenheimer, 77, had been placed in hospice due to worsening Alzheimer’s disease that was first diagnosed in 2014. You may remember him for his 21 seasons as an NFL head coach. His last was in 2006, when his San Diego Chargers posted a 14-2 regular season record, before a first round playoff loss prompted his termination.

However, prior to becoming an NFL assistant coach with the Giants in 1975, he had been a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots over the course of six seasons, after having played collegiately for the University of Pittsburgh. One can’t help but wonder if all the hits to the head that came with all those years of playing contributed to Schottenheimer’s current condition.

With former players such as Schottenheimer serving as motivation, the NFL Players Association and the league have agreed over the last two decades to adopt multiple rule changes, with improved brain health as the goal.