Links between Lou Gehrig's disease, CTE and brain injury becoming apparent

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has returned to the headlines recently on a national level, with MLB celebrating its first Lou Gehrig Day earlier this month, and locally, with the news that former Bears great Steve McMichael is now afflicted.

ALS is better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease because the former Yankees first basemen was the affliction’s best known victim when he was diagnosed in 1939. June 2 was chosen as the date for what will be an annual commemoration because it was the date Gehrig first entered the Yankees lineup in 1925 and also the day he died in 1941.

Gehrig’s and McMichael’s misfortune, as tragic as it may be, certainly is not senseless. In fact, based on the science, it makes perfect sense. Research outlined in this space since 2006 has demonstrated a link between ALS and traumatic brain injury (TBI). McMichael played 15 years in the NFL and then was a professional wrestler for another five. Depending on the study, playing professional football increases one’s likelihood of developing ALS by four to eight times.