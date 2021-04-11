 Skip to main content
Medical mysteries often ominous
urgent
SPORTS MEDICINE

The story was as seemingly inexplicable as it was tragic.

Robert Lesslie, a 70-year-old, beloved small-town doctor was shot dead at his Rock Hill, South Carolina home on Wednesday along with his wife, two young grandchildren and a repairman. Another repairman was shot six times, critically wounded, but still able to call for help.

Who would have done such a thing and why?

Hours later the gunman would be found in his parents’ home, not far from the original crime scene. His family was evacuated from the house by police before he killed himself, shortly after midnight on Thursday. At that point, the story was apparently over, another senseless mass shooting never to be fully explained — until later on Thursday.

South Carolina law enforcement officials revealed the perpetrator was former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams. Once I learned that information, I told my family members how I expected the story to evolve further: The family would blame football for recent and steadily worsening behavior and the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) in Boston would acquire Adams’ brain to determine if he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the dreaded neurodegenerative disease associated with far too many hits to the head.

And that is exactly what happened.

Adams had bounced around the league, six teams in all, between 2010 and 2015.

“I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid and I think the football messed him up,” said Adams’ father, Alonzo, on WCNC-TV in Charlotte.

His sister told USA Today that he had started to display signs of mental illness, including a worsening temper and neglect of personal hygiene.

On Friday afternoon, the York County, South Carolina coroner announced that Adams’ autopsy would include testing for CTE in cooperation with the CLF. The results will be known probably just in time for the start of the football season.

Also on Friday, the answer to another sports medicine mystery was revealed. The discovery additionally confirmed to me that, contrary to a very-well-cultivated act, Charles Barkley is usually the smartest guy in the room during any NCAA or NBA studio broadcast.

The riddle dated back to March 30 and the NCAA Regional Final between Gonzaga and USC. Just four minutes into the game, referee Bert Smith, 56, started staggering by the baseline in front of Gonzaga’s bench. A USC turnover ensued and play rapidly moved toward the other end of the floor but Smith did not, loitering instead not far from Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

As was the case most of the night, Gonzaga scored quickly and play returned in Smith’s direction. He staggered toward the baseline and at the 15:45 mark, he tipped over like a statue, audibly striking his head on the floor. He was out. A Gonzaga athletic trainer rushed to his side, and play was stopped.

Yet, within moments, Smith regained consciousness, did not seem wobbly at all, and walked to a nearby stretcher before being wheeled under the stands.

Later, during a break in the evening’s action, NCAA tourney studio host Ernie Johnson announced that Bert Smith had been checked out, was seemingly well and was returning to his hotel. All the other commentators on the set expressed their relief — except Barkley. He couldn’t believe that the official was not going to a hospital for further testing. Barkley’s colleagues ridiculed him, saying that the medical professionals onsite would not have allowed such a course if something was possibly wrong. Barkley held his ground, saying anyone who collapsed like that needed hospitalization and the ridicule continued.

As revealed in Gregg Doyel’s Indianapolis Star column on Friday, Smith’s fellow referees returned to the hotel postgame and tracked him down. Concerned he might have suffered a concussion when his head hit the floor, they — like Barkley — insisted on a trip to a nearby hospital.

The physician who started examining him had — by good fortune — been watching the game on television and witnessed the fall. She was more interested in why he fell than in a possible concussion and insisted on a battery of tests. The results may have been stunning to the victim but not the suspicious physician. Smith had a pulmonary embolus — a blood clot in one of his lungs.

The story was not particularly surprising to Dr. Asaad Jandali, either. He is a pulmonologist and critical care specialist with Chest Physician Consultants in Munster and East Chicago. “We do call it the ‘silent killer,’” he said.

Told that Smith had COVID-19 in August, Jandali acknowledged a possible connection. “Any inflammatory process in the body could predispose you,” he explained. “Any infectious process in the body. We’ve seen it with COVID-19. We’ve seen it with pneumonia. We’ve seen it with urinary tract infections. It’s the increasing inflammatory response.”

Jandali went on to cite the Virchow Triad, which are the three factors that lead to the development of a venous thrombosis (clot) — that usually starts in a calf muscle and causes real trouble when it moves to the lungs: venous stasis (blood pooling), activation of blood coagulation (by inflammation), and vein damage, which has been linked to COVID-19.

Could Smith’s drive from Dayton to Indianapolis after the conclusion of the Atlantic 10 Tournament been long enough to allow some blood to pool in one of his legs. Does he have varicose veins? Does he have a genetic predisposition to clotting?

Jandali also pointed out that being in good physical shape may mask some of the initial symptoms of a smaller pulmonary embolus — before it gets bigger — and allow one to withstand initially a succession of smaller clots traveling to the lungs.

Recalling his days as a resident, Jandali concluded, “My mentor told me if the janitor thinks the patient has a blood clot, make sure you rule it out.”

Charles Barkley would qualify as that every man janitor and he was correct. Capital One may be selling that “In the Annapolis” shtick but I’m not buying.

One of my mentors told me, “Unexplained syncope (passing out) is ominous and should be investigated.”

So, should unexplained changes in behavior.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

