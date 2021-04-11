Medical mysteries often ominous

Yet, within moments, Smith regained consciousness, did not seem wobbly at all, and walked to a nearby stretcher before being wheeled under the stands.

Later, during a break in the evening’s action, NCAA tourney studio host Ernie Johnson announced that Bert Smith had been checked out, was seemingly well and was returning to his hotel. All the other commentators on the set expressed their relief — except Barkley. He couldn’t believe that the official was not going to a hospital for further testing. Barkley’s colleagues ridiculed him, saying that the medical professionals onsite would not have allowed such a course if something was possibly wrong. Barkley held his ground, saying anyone who collapsed like that needed hospitalization and the ridicule continued.

As revealed in Gregg Doyel’s Indianapolis Star column on Friday, Smith’s fellow referees returned to the hotel postgame and tracked him down. Concerned he might have suffered a concussion when his head hit the floor, they — like Barkley — insisted on a trip to a nearby hospital.