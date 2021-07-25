NFL coach's tragic death a reminder beauty often lost when life imitates art

A box office hit, as well as a critical one with three stars from Roger Ebert, the remake — "Here Comes Mr. Jordan" (1941) — was a financial success, too. It earned $98.8M after costing $15M to make.

No wonder then that Beatty tried striking gold again with another remake in 1994. “Love Affair,” is a faithful rendering of a 1939 movie by the same name, starring Charles Boyer, and of “An Affair to Remember” (1957), starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.

While football does not play a central role in Beatty’s “Love Affair,” the game is ever-present in the periphery. Beatty’s character, Mike Gambril, is a retired Rams quarterback — the movie includes footage swiped from “Heaven Can Wait” — who went on to be an NFL backfield coach but is now trying to make it as a sportscaster. By the time the movie ends, he has returned to coaching at the small college level and is entertaining an offer from the New York Giants to be their quarterback coach or offensive coordinator.

Like his earlier film, this effort by Beatty has a certain charm and features Katherine Hepburn in her final cinematic appearance. However, the production came nowhere near striking gold. Despite three stars from Ebert, the movie flopped at the box office, pulling in only $18M to cover the $60M in production costs. Go figure.