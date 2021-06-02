No need to run into trouble

• Light-colored, as dark hues absorb the sun’s heat.

A hat, headband or visor to absorb sweat are also advised. Sun glasses, perhaps, are just as important. They will filter out the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which contribute to the formation of cataracts in the eyes’ lenses.

Another strategy to follow during daytime sessions to avoid running on asphalt- or concrete-covered streets. Concrete, being roughly seven times harder than asphalt during summer months, is the worse of the two. During the winter, asphalt loses much of its relative flexibility and becomes as hard as concrete. Either way during the summer, those surfaces absorb heat and make a run more strenuous. A shaded park trail is far safer, even if it is covered with asphalt, because of the lower temperatures and absence of motor vehicles.

Why all this concern with the heat?

One’s body seeks to maintain a constant temperature of 98.6 degrees. When the environment starts to heat up, the body’s response is start sweating because, as the sweat evaporates, the physics of the process causes the body to cool. To create sweat, the skin needs more blood, meaning blood is shunted away from the body’s core — including the muscles — toward the surface.