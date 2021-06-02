No need to run into trouble

With Memorial Day weekend just passed, the outdoor recreation season is getting into full swing, despite these recently unseasonable temperatures. They are bound not to last.
In fact, the forecast for this weekend calls for the winds to turn out of the southwest and the annual Midwest heat pump will be turned on. Temperatures are expected to be 80 degrees and higher thereafter, through at least the middle of the month.
Thus, recreational and competitive runners should be prepared to alter their routines if they wish to avoid heat illness. Cyclists, too.
By good fortune, the Cleveland Clinic recently published “Tips to Handle Hot Weather While Getting in Your Miles” in “Health Essentials,” the healthcare facility’s online patient resource.
The first tip is largely to avoid the heat by running during the first part of the day, just after sunrise. Running in the evening is also an acceptable option, but running at midday is asking for trouble.
If you must run under the sun, the article recommends the following for running shirts and shorts:
• Loose-fitting or vented to allow air to pass over and cool the skin.
• Made of a moisture wicking fabric (typically polyester-based) to aid the evaporation process. Avoid cotton garments, which quickly turn into heavy, wet apparel that trap heat against the body.
• Light-colored, as dark hues absorb the sun’s heat.
A hat, headband or visor to absorb sweat are also advised. Sun glasses, perhaps, are just as important. They will filter out the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which contribute to the formation of cataracts in the eyes’ lenses.
Another strategy to follow during daytime sessions to avoid running on asphalt- or concrete-covered streets. Concrete, being roughly seven times harder than asphalt during summer months, is the worse of the two. During the winter, asphalt loses much of its relative flexibility and becomes as hard as concrete. Either way during the summer, those surfaces absorb heat and make a run more strenuous. A shaded park trail is far safer, even if it is covered with asphalt, because of the lower temperatures and absence of motor vehicles.
Why all this concern with the heat?
One’s body seeks to maintain a constant temperature of 98.6 degrees. When the environment starts to heat up, the body’s response is start sweating because, as the sweat evaporates, the physics of the process causes the body to cool. To create sweat, the skin needs more blood, meaning blood is shunted away from the body’s core — including the muscles — toward the surface.
Running in those conditions causes the heart rate to jump higher than it otherwise would, because the circulatory system is now attempting to simultaneously meet the demands of the skin and the muscles. As overheating worsens, the skin will win the battle, muscles will not get enough fluid and electrolytes, and muscle cramps may result.
To avoid such a scenario, runners should slow down from their typical pace. According to the Health Essentials article, “For every 5-degree increase above 60 degrees, the typical runner can expect to slow 20 to 30 seconds per mile.”
For those who have not run in the heat at all, the dropoff in speed should be even greater, until after the 10-14 days that it takes for an athlete to become heat-acclimated.
Regardless of time of day, running wear, running surface or ambient temperature, one should be sure to start a run well-hydrated. The better the hydration, the more fluid there is available for the skin to manufacture sweat.
Consequently, the advice from the Cleveland Clinic is to drink 16-20 ounces of water or a sports drink in the hours before a run and another 8-12 ounces, 15 minutes prior. A water bottle large enough to provide 3-5 ounces every 30 minutes should be part of every run of an hour or greater.
Ideally, a runner – just like a football player – should weigh in before and after every training session in the heat. Then, every pound lost during the run should be replaced by water, a sports drink, a fruit smoothie, or even chocolate milk in the minutes after a run concludes.
Yet, despite the best preparations and precautions, trouble will sometimes occur. Muscle cramps/spasms, dizziness, headache, unusual fatigue and cold and clammy or hot and dry skin are warning signs to stop a workout and even seek medical help.
All good reasons to train with one or more friends rather than alone.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.