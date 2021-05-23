Parents need to be proactive in making sure kids are safe in summer sports

With Memorial Day a week away, many high school and middle school athletes — and even younger — will be temporarily shifting from school-based sports to youth leagues and travel teams.
As that transition occurs, do you know if your child’s team or league is prepared for the hazards of athletic competition and summer weather the way his or her school is? Because chances are, there will not be an athletic trainer as readily available during the next two months as there is when school is in session.
Several recent incidents and some current research outline the need to have a plan when it comes to affairs of the heart, head and heat.
On March 2, the JV Soccer team at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, NC was about to start practice and was sent for two warmup laps around the field. Halfway through the second lap, one of the players collapsed in full cardiac arrest. The nearby coach was at the athlete’s side in moments, started CPR, instructed one player to call 911 and sent another to get the school’s athletic trainers. One athletic trainer joined the coach doing CPR while the other retrieved a nearby AED (automated external defibrillator). The AED was attached, a shock was advised and administered, and, before paramedics transported the athlete to a local hospital, the athlete had regained consciousness.
According to media reports, the episode was caused by a case of viral myocarditis. However, once cardiac arrest occurred, the entire event — start to finish — could not have been scripted any better.
As the 17-year-old victim said, “It just happened at the exact right place at the exact right time surrounded by the right people.”
On May 11, a video was posted online of a youth league angle tackling drill that had occurred last fall in Wesley Chapel, North Carolina. Over the next 48 hours, the concern and outrage expressed in the media by professional players and coaches at all levels was universal. The problem was less with the nature of the drill than with the obvious mismatch in size between the two players shown. The much larger — and apparently more experienced — ball carrier lowered his shoulder into the head of the defender and took him completely off his feet.
The victim — there is no other way to put it — ended up face down. From there, he struggled to his hands and knees and started shaking his head, obviously staggered. Then, the video ended.
Not associated with Pop Warner at the time, the league in question has since joined Pop Warner, claims to adhere to USA Football guidelines that ban such abuse, and announced that the coach involved was removed from his position in the immediate wake of the incident.
Parents of local youth football players should be asking coaches and league officials what steps are taken to prevent such a situation from happening with their child. They and their children’s coaches should also be aware of the “video signs” of concussion that would prompt removal from practice or game, whether a player complains of symptoms or not: lying motionless for more than two seconds, motor incoordination, impact seizure, tonic posturing, no protective action when falling, a blank/vacant look and clutching one’s head with both hands.
Also on May 11, in Blackpool, England, the script that was followed in the above-mentioned case of cardiac arrest was nowhere to be found during bad weather. Consequently, a 9-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning on a soccer pitch. Apparently, a thunderstorm blew up quickly during an informal training session in the seaside town outside of Manchester.
Before any practice or game begins at this time of year, coaches and parents must be on the lookout for approaching inclement weather. In this day of cellphones and multiple weather-related apps, there is no excuse for not being aware. Whether alerted by an alarm from an app, the sight of lightning or the sound of thunder, coaches should clear the playing field and stands immediately and shelter should be sought in cars or a building that is grounded.
Inside a dugout or under a tree is inadequate.
The IHSAA offers its lightning safety guidelines, including the “30-minute rule,” online to anyone at https://www.ihsaa.org/Portals/0/ihsaa/documents/officials/LightningSafety.pdf.
Greater worries than lightning during the summer are temperature and humidity. Despite the best intentions of coaches to mitigate the danger, though, there will be times that an athlete will be overcome. What happens in the first minutes after a victim is afflicted with heatstroke will make the difference between life and death.
Athletic trainers — and many coaches — know that the key to survival is to cool first on site via cold water immersion and transport second to the emergency room.
However, a new study casts doubt on whether ambulance crews know. It was published online on May 10 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Conducted by researchers at Auburn University, the probe determined that EMS personnel “demonstrated poor knowledge regarding exertional heatstroke (EHS) despite years of experience, and over half stating they had previously treated EHS in the field. Few EMS providers reported having access to an appropriate method of assessing or cooling a patient with EHS.”
The appropriate method of assessment is with a rectal thermometer and the only effective method of cooling is cold water immersion.
Regardless of the emergency circumstances, their outcome is likely to be determined by somebody knowing what to recognize, knowing what to do and having practiced it. Before you send your child to participate in a summer sport, ask if the team or league has an emergency action plan. If they do not, keep looking until you find an organization that does.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.