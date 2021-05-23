Parents need to be proactive in making sure kids are safe in summer sports

As the 17-year-old victim said, “It just happened at the exact right place at the exact right time surrounded by the right people.”

On May 11, a video was posted online of a youth league angle tackling drill that had occurred last fall in Wesley Chapel, North Carolina. Over the next 48 hours, the concern and outrage expressed in the media by professional players and coaches at all levels was universal. The problem was less with the nature of the drill than with the obvious mismatch in size between the two players shown. The much larger — and apparently more experienced — ball carrier lowered his shoulder into the head of the defender and took him completely off his feet.

The victim — there is no other way to put it — ended up face down. From there, he struggled to his hands and knees and started shaking his head, obviously staggered. Then, the video ended.

Not associated with Pop Warner at the time, the league in question has since joined Pop Warner, claims to adhere to USA Football guidelines that ban such abuse, and announced that the coach involved was removed from his position in the immediate wake of the incident.