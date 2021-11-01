Pitch counts a good idea in softball as well as baseball

In 1956, Michigan City native Don Larsen famously threw the only no-hitter in World Series history.
Through five innings on Friday night, the Braves’ Ian Anderson was on track to join Larsen in the record book. However, as the top of the sixth inning approached, Anderson remained in the dugout and reliever A.J. Minter took the mound. At least Anderson wasn’t chasing the perfection Larsen achieved. Anderson had walked three and hit a batter before he was removed.
Still, how could Braves manager Brian Snitker deny Anderson the opportunity to chase history? It was simple. He told Anderson, he was following his “gut” but make no mistake, that inner sense was conditioned by the analytics that have overtaken the game. And all those statistics have informed managers, pitching coaches, and front office types that pitchers’ arms become less and less effective as they approach 100 pitches. Anderson had thrown 76.
It comes down to strength/durability concerns and the opposing batters becoming more familiar with the pitcher as they repeatedly cycle through the lineup. Consequently, big league skippers usually remove the starter in the postseason before the opposition is able to see him for a third time — no matter how well he has performed. It is simply a matter of preserving the health of pitchers who are so rarely now allowed to get to 100 pitches and of maximizing their teams’ chances in high-leverage situations.
Anderson had been allowed to reach 100 pitches only once during the regular season.
Ample medical research has informed the now-established practice of limiting pitch counts in baseball both in a single game and across a season at most levels. In hopes of avoiding overuse injuries to the elbow and shoulder, Little League, high school and college rules have established age-appropriate maximums in contests and during a particular week.
Oddly, no such rules have ever been established for softball.
A study published last week online in the medical journal Sports Health looked at the relationship between pitch volume and pain/injury among high school softball pitchers. The authors, based at Houston Methodist Hospital, hypothesized that, like baseball pitchers, softball pitchers exposed to higher pitch counts would have higher injury rates.
As far back as 1989, a study of NCAA softball pitchers found that 20 of 24 participating in the Women's College World Series tournament had suffered injuries during the season, the majority being to the throwing arm.
In December of 1998, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jim Andrews and his research team published the results of videotape study of the softball pitching motion in the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy. Their conclusion was that a circle is a circle, whether the motion to draw that circle is underhand or overhand. The only difference was at the elbow, with that joint being essentially straight throughout the softball delivery as compared to the baseball pitch, where it begins flexed but ends extended.
For baseball pitchers, that puts the ulnar collateral ligament at risk, often leading to Tommy John reconstructive surgery. No such worry in softball. Nonetheless, the strains across the shoulder are essentially the same in both sports.
According to the JOSPT study, fast-pitch softball pitchers generate peak destructive forces across the shoulder equal to 70-98% of body weight. (In another study Andrews and colleagues had found that the forces created by baseball pitchers were 90-100% of body weight.) While the video analysis showed that the softball pitchers generated only two-thirds the angular shoulder velocity male pitchers did in other studies, they were doing so while throwing a ball 40% heavier with smaller hands and a weaker grip.
It should be no surprise, then, that the Sports Health study found that climbing pitch counts were accompanied by higher injury rates, not just to the shoulder but to the back, too.
Specifically, “pitch counts per week were 95.6% higher in those with … pain or injury in the shoulder and 126.6% higher in those with back pain or injury.” Higher yearly pitch counts and pitching multiple games in one week were also identified as risk factors.
The threshold for trouble seemed to be 85 pitches per game. Those who exceeded that number were more likely to end up seeing a physician and to spend the season playing with pain.
As a result, the authors of this current Sports Health study recommended the establishment of “cumulative pitch volume guidelines in softball pitchers.”
Softball traditionalists have long resisted such advice. I would love to know their reasoning. In response, I would paraphrase what Dr. Andrews has said to youth baseball coaches who have told him they have never had a pitcher who needed arm surgery.
You may never have seen a serious throwing injury but a serious throwing injury has seen you.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.