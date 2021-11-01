Pitch counts a good idea in softball as well as baseball

In 1956, Michigan City native Don Larsen famously threw the only no-hitter in World Series history.

Through five innings on Friday night, the Braves’ Ian Anderson was on track to join Larsen in the record book. However, as the top of the sixth inning approached, Anderson remained in the dugout and reliever A.J. Minter took the mound. At least Anderson wasn’t chasing the perfection Larsen achieved. Anderson had walked three and hit a batter before he was removed.

Still, how could Braves manager Brian Snitker deny Anderson the opportunity to chase history? It was simple. He told Anderson, he was following his “gut” but make no mistake, that inner sense was conditioned by the analytics that have overtaken the game. And all those statistics have informed managers, pitching coaches, and front office types that pitchers’ arms become less and less effective as they approach 100 pitches. Anderson had thrown 76.