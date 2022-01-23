Pondering Grayson Allen's too-short suspension and the return to play schedule for NFL injuries

Nonetheless, average return-to-play time was 137 days, nearly 20 weeks, nowhere near 6-10.

Worth noting, though, the six injuries that recurred in the study and required a second surgery were all among NBA players (Hello, Zion Williamson). The softer playing surface of football and the goal of reaching the Super Bowl apparently made it worth the risk of playing so much sooner.

Alas, Henry was not his usual self, running for only 62 yards on 20 carries in an upset loss. Thus, there will be no additional practices and games upon which to judge his relatively rapid return.

That is not the case with Rams running back Cam Akers. After tearing his right Achilles tendon on July 20, he returned for the last game of the regular season and has continued performing in the playoffs. Routinely a season-ending injury (Remember Kevin Durant?), Achilles tendon tears often end careers.

A 2017 study published in the medical journal Foot & Ankle International found that only 71 of 98 (72.4%) NFL players who underwent the surgery were able to return; none did it in less 8.5 months; they then performed at a consistently lower level; and among those who did return, their careers were a year shorter than the league average.