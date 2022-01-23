Pondering Grayson Allen's too-short suspension and the return to play schedule for NFL injuries

I wonder why the NBA failed to show the fortitude sufficient to suspend Milwaukee Buck Grayson Allen for as long as it takes the Bulls’ Alex Caruso to recover from wrist surgery.
On Friday night, Allen was tossed after being whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul that caused Caruso to land hard on his right hand.
Allen’s behavior was no aberration. Remember his habit of tripping opponents while he was at Duke? Since joining the NBA, he has been ejected from a Summer League game and a regular-season contest for flagrant fouls.
Intentionally dangerous play will end only when the punishment for perpetrators fits the crime. The Bulls are saying that Caruso will be out 6-8 weeks, an optimistic estimate to be sure. Regardless, as long as Caruso sits, so should Allen.
Yet on Sunday, the verdict was delivered: a one-game suspension.
Meanwhile, the jury remains out on the wisdom of rapid returns from other injuries that have attained attention since the start of the NFL playoffs.
When Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt dislocated his left shoulder on Oct. 24, he tore multiple structures within the joint, including the labrum, rotator cuff and biceps tendon. Subsequent surgery should have ended his season. However, he returned to practice in time to suit up against the Rams a week ago in the wild-card round.
Was it too soon? A study in last month’s issue of Sports Health strongly suggests so. The authors looked at 62 contact or overhead athletes who had shoulder stabilization surgery that was somewhat less involved than Watts’ operation. They found that the average return-to-play time was 6.5 months and no one was able to return before five months.
Granted, Watts was wearing a brace to protect the surgically repaired tissue. (Perhaps if he had continued wearing one in the wake of a 2019 pectoralis tendon surgical repair, this latest injury would not have occurred.) Furthermore, he did survive the one game, playing part-time, but the Cardinals were one and done in their playoff run.
Similarly, Titans running back Derrick Henry returned sooner than expected from a broken right foot in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Bengals. He had suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal on October 31 that required surgical stabilization. At the time, the Titans reported Henry would be sidelined 6-10 weeks, despite the science saying differently.
The January 2018 issue of Sports Health included a study that addressed the likelihood of such a quick recovery from that specific injury.
Researchers at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine looked at the outcomes of similar foot surgery on 77 professional athletes, 21 from the NFL. In terms of long-term effects on a career, the news for Henry was good. All but one returned and of those, all resumed playing at pre-injury levels and for as long as would have been expected had they not been injured.
Nonetheless, average return-to-play time was 137 days, nearly 20 weeks, nowhere near 6-10.
Worth noting, though, the six injuries that recurred in the study and required a second surgery were all among NBA players (Hello, Zion Williamson). The softer playing surface of football and the goal of reaching the Super Bowl apparently made it worth the risk of playing so much sooner.
Alas, Henry was not his usual self, running for only 62 yards on 20 carries in an upset loss. Thus, there will be no additional practices and games upon which to judge his relatively rapid return.
That is not the case with Rams running back Cam Akers. After tearing his right Achilles tendon on July 20, he returned for the last game of the regular season and has continued performing in the playoffs. Routinely a season-ending injury (Remember Kevin Durant?), Achilles tendon tears often end careers.
A 2017 study published in the medical journal Foot & Ankle International found that only 71 of 98 (72.4%) NFL players who underwent the surgery were able to return; none did it in less 8.5 months; they then performed at a consistently lower level; and among those who did return, their careers were a year shorter than the league average.
No telling how long Akers' career will last but he returned from the injury in under six months. He rushed 17 times for 55 yards and catching a pass for 40 yards in the wild-card game against Arizona, and had 24 rushes for 48 yards and three catches for 20 yards in Sunday's divisional-round win over Tampa Bay.
How has Akers been able to do — so far — what other athletes have not?
According to the Los Angeles Times, Rams orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache reinforced the surgical repair to reduce the strain in the area of where the tendon tore. Thereafter, Akers was in the Rams training facility, able to bear weight sooner than normal, for multiple hours per day — not the one hour, 2-3 days per week that is typically allowed for physical therapy by insurers. The muscular atrophy that is typical with surgery and subsequent immobilization — and then takes months to reverse — was kept to a minimum.
Thanks to the wearable technology that professional and major college teams now use with their players, the Rams were actually able to manage Akers' recovery 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Consequently, his sleep, activity levels and diet were always optimal.
One assumes that Watt and Henry were managed the same.
Until such resources are available to the general public, though, a year to recover from such serious injuries will remain the norm.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.