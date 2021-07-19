Quick return from hamstring injury can be a stretch

He had a month most baseball players only dream about.

For his previous team, the offensively challenged Chicago Cubs, it had to be a nightmare. Here was their 2014 first-round pick hitting 16 home runs in 18 games, to earn National League Player of the Month honors. Surely, Kyle Schwarber was worth the $10 million for which he signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals. It was not as if the Cubs had cap space issues when they decided to let him go after last season.

True, his 2020 was dreadful, as he hit an anemic .188. However, in a very abbreviated regular season, he certainly was not alone.

In any case, while Schwarber's performance last month may have been a figurative nightmare for the Cubs — and all the Nationals’ opponents — the Indiana University product suddenly encountered a real nightmare of his own on July 2.