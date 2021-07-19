Quick return from hamstring injury can be a stretch

He had a month most baseball players only dream about.
For his previous team, the offensively challenged Chicago Cubs, it had to be a nightmare. Here was their 2014 first-round pick hitting 16 home runs in 18 games, to earn National League Player of the Month honors. Surely, Kyle Schwarber was worth the $10 million for which he signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals. It was not as if the Cubs had cap space issues when they decided to let him go after last season.
True, his 2020 was dreadful, as he hit an anemic .188. However, in a very abbreviated regular season, he certainly was not alone.
In any case, while Schwarber's performance last month may have been a figurative nightmare for the Cubs — and all the Nationals’ opponents — the Indiana University product suddenly encountered a real nightmare of his own on July 2.
It started with a seemingly routine base hit in the bottom of the second against the Dodgers. Yet, the ball was hit hard enough that it seemed on its way to the gap between center field and right — before Cody Bellinger was able to get in front of it — and Schwarber entertained the idea of going for a double. To accelerate, but also hit first base, as he turned for second though, he had to take an extra-long stride with his right leg. As he rounded the base, the left fielder then stopped short and grabbed for his right hamstring.
He would say later he heard a pop, never good a sign. That is often the sound of tissue tearing. An MRI confirmed a significant strain, but not so severe as to require surgical repair.
The Nationals website reports that he is expected to return in August. That means an expected recovery time of 4-8 weeks. In the interest of complete healing, longer would be better.
In fact, according to a clinical commentary in the February 2010 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy, the average time for return to one's pre-injury level of performance after a purely muscular hamstring injury, as appears to be the case with Schwarber, is 16 weeks. An injury involving tendon at the back of the hip takes much longer. The JOSPT article went on to warn that one-third of hamstring strains recur within a year and the most vulnerable time is in the first two weeks after returning to play.
Furthermore, a study released online in November in the journal Sports Health blamed insufficient rehabilitation for poor performance upon return to sport after a hamstring strain. Conducted by Australian investigators, the study looked at professional soccer, rugby and Australian Rules football players. They had suffered hamstring strains over the course of one season and had played at least five games prior to injury and at least five games after returning.
The researchers were motivated by an annual hamstring injury rate of 17% in all of those sports in Australia, the highest rate for any lower extremity muscle group.
A total of 15 players qualified for the study and the focus of the investigation was on their ability to sprint upon returning to play. The study determined that seven of the 15 could run just as fast for just as long after the injury. But seven others were significantly impaired in their ability to maintain top speed for the remainder of the season. One of the subjects was actually better.
The authors surmised that there was too much focus on time since injury and too little on actual function. “It is recommended,” they concluded, “that additional attention be paid to high-speed running during the rehabilitation and return-to-sport process.”
Solid medical advice for the average amateur athlete but maybe not so much for a 28-year-old professional whose contract is up at the end of the season and whose team remains in playoff contention.
For player and team alike, hamstring strains are costly and as evidenced by the Australian study, they occur far too often.
The NFL apparently agrees. On Friday, the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, announced the NFL’s Scientific Advisory Board was awarding $4 million to a team of researchers at the University of Wisconsin. Led by Dr. Bryan Heiderscheit, the multi-disciplinary team will examine on-field biomechanics and use computational analytics to determine risk factors associated with initial and recurrent hamstring injuries. With that information, they will then develop strategies intended to minimize the frequency of the injury.
According to Sills, hamstring strains are the second-most burdensome injury in the league, and nearly 75% result in players needing at least 14 days to return.
He did not reveal when he expects results from Heiderscheit’s Wisconsin team. However, for athletes such as Schwarber, the answers can’t come soon enough.
