Return from sidelining injury involves delicate balance

Elite physical achievement is what draws our undivided attention to professional sports.
However, that level of competition often puts those playing at the very limits of human performance. Exceed those limits, sometimes for a moment or over and over and again, and muscle, tendon, ligament, cartilage or bone is likely to fail.
Such was the case on March 12, when NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the 76ers hyperextended his left knee when landing from a dunk during the third quarter of a victory over the Wizards.
He then collapsed to the floor in obvious pain. One look at the video would have prompted suspicion of the worst — a torn anterior cruciate ligament. However, the 7-foot center dodged a bullet, of sorts. A subsequent MRI showed no damage to ligaments or cartilage.
The injury was classified instead, by several media outlets, as “just a bone bruise.”
Just?
Relative to a torn ACL, I guess. However, a bone bruise is often a serious injury that will lead to long-term consequences. Compared to ligament and cartilage injuries, the research on isolated bone bruises — as opposed to those that occur in concert with most ACL tears — is sparse. What exists, though, is not encouraging.
According to a 2007 Dutch study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, bone bruises in the knee take an average of 42 weeks to heal completely.
A 2018 study completed at Texas Children’s hospital on children and adolescents was published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine. This more recent investigation relied on MRI to diagnose a bone bruise but not to determine healing. Instead, the researchers used restoration of normal knee function. Following that standard, the average time to mend was still nearly three months.
Consequently, it was still a little surprising when the initial word out of Philadelphia was that Embiid would miss only two weeks. Ultimately, he missed nine games over the course of three full weeks and then missed a 10th when he skipped the contest played the night after his first game back.
Dr. Michael Knesek, an orthopedic surgeon with Community Care Network in Hobart and North Point Orthopedics in Munster, was not entirely surprised by the rapid return. “Each bone bruise is a little bit different,” he said. “There is a lot of variation and a professional player, like Embiid, has more resources and more motivation to get well,” he said.
The motivation is certainly there. After missing the first two entire seasons of his professional career due to a foot injury, Embiid has dominated the NBA and he has been having his best season so far, averaging 30 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. In the seven games since his return, there has been no drop-off in performance. Yet, given the bulky brace — to prevent another hyperextension — he has been wearing since his return, Embiid’s knee is not fully recovered.
Furthermore, the research warns of future degenerative changes in the joint that often arise. However, Knesek says the area of the bone that is bruised with a hyperextension does not normally bear weight and risk of further injury is low as long as the knee does not hyperextend again.
If only risk of re-injury were so low locally for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.
The last time MLB played a full season, in 2019, Anderson led the American League with his .335 batting average. Over the course of last year’s truncated campaign, his average was nearly as good, at .322.
Clearly the spark for the rest of the line-up, Anderson was the last player the White Sox could afford to lose after slugger Eloy Jiminez’s exit — probably for the season — due to a torn left pectoralis tendon suffered during spring training. Still, that was precisely what happened on April 4, when the leadoff hitter strained his left hamstring.
Placed on the 10-day injured list, he would not be back — according to manager Tony La Russa — until he was completely ready.
All the same, perhaps motivated by the American League preseason favorite’s sluggish start, La Russa had Anderson back in the line-up at the top of the order on Thursday. The science says there is no way he was completely ready.
According to a clinical commentary in the February 2010 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy, the average time for return to one's preinjury level of performance for a high — near the pelvis — hamstring strain, which involves tendon, is 50 weeks. For a purely muscular injury, it is 16 weeks. No word on the exact location of Anderson’s injury but 10 days is not part of any equation.
That isn’t to say that Anderson should have been sidelined for months, either. As with Embiid, the motivation was different.
Nonetheless, motivation and resources do not change the science of healing. A study published in Sports Health in November blamed incomplete rehabilitation for poor performance upon return to sport after a hamstring strain. Conducted by Australian scientists, the study looked at professional athletes who suffered hamstring strains over the course of one season and who had played at least five games prior to injury and at least five games after returning.
A total of 15 players qualified for the study and the focus was on their ability to sprint upon returning to play. The study determined that seven of the 15 could run just as fast for just as long after the injury but seven others were significantly impaired in their ability to maintain top speed for the remainder of the season. One of the subjects was actually better.
The JOSPT commentary warned that fully one-third of hamstring strains recur within a year and the most vulnerable time is in the first two weeks after returning to play.
If Anderson gets to May healthy, he likely will have successfully navigated the ongoing balancing act between injuries and performance at the professional level of sports.
