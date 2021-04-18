Return from sidelining injury involves delicate balance

Furthermore, the research warns of future degenerative changes in the joint that often arise. However, Knesek says the area of the bone that is bruised with a hyperextension does not normally bear weight and risk of further injury is low as long as the knee does not hyperextend again.

If only risk of re-injury were so low locally for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

The last time MLB played a full season, in 2019, Anderson led the American League with his .335 batting average. Over the course of last year’s truncated campaign, his average was nearly as good, at .322.

Clearly the spark for the rest of the line-up, Anderson was the last player the White Sox could afford to lose after slugger Eloy Jiminez’s exit — probably for the season — due to a torn left pectoralis tendon suffered during spring training. Still, that was precisely what happened on April 4, when the leadoff hitter strained his left hamstring.

Placed on the 10-day injured list, he would not be back — according to manager Tony La Russa — until he was completely ready.

All the same, perhaps motivated by the American League preseason favorite’s sluggish start, La Russa had Anderson back in the line-up at the top of the order on Thursday. The science says there is no way he was completely ready.