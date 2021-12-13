Scholarship funds for athletic trainers, officials deserve support

Moore, Whitmer were legends

While Willis and Danko died before their times, quite literally on the job, two retired giants of athletic training in Indiana have died more recently after long and distinguished careers. Scholarships for athletic training students have been set up in their honor, also.

Rod Moore, who served Valparaiso University as head athletic trainer for 49 years after graduating from there in 1967, died in July of last year. As I wrote at the time of his death, “Moore was the father of athletic training not only at VU but in Northwest Indiana.” Recently, his family and friends established the Rod Moore Memorial Athletic Training Scholarship. The fund will provide financial assistance to Porter County graduating high school seniors who intend to study athletic training in college. To donate, send your check to: Porter County Community Foundation, 140 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383 with “Rod Moore Memorial” placed in the memo. Or go to https://www.pccf.gives/rodmoorememorial.