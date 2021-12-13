Scholarship funds for athletic trainers, officials deserve support

It is hard to believe that it is three years already.
On the evening of Dec. 5, 2018, Hammond Academy athletic trainer Joe Willis was called to the basketball floor during a practice to tend to an injured athlete.
Shortly after he arrived, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the Hammond Academy basketball staff and emergency medical personnel, Joe could not be saved.
Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I spoke with athletic trainer Joe Willis was on Dec. 5, when I called the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital. Joe had just returned from a medical leave and never sounded happier. In addition to his morning duties there, he had started as the athletic trainer at HAST, just two days before.
“Those who saw the Munster High School and Indiana University alum that day — and the previous two — remarked later how efficient and business-like he had been in organizing the training room. It was particularly notable because HAST had never had an athletic trainer before.”
In the time after his graduation from IU in 2015, when physically able, Willis had previously worked at the Concussion Clinic while also serving as the head athletic trainer at Morton and assisting at Munster.
Mary Spina, an athletic trainer at Munster High School, was a mentor of Joe’s, dating back to his high school days and including time he served as her assistant.
“Joe was the consummate health care provider,” she said. “His love for athletic training and taking care of athletes was evident even when he was spending time recovering in the hospital. He always put the athletes' health and well-being first.”
The training room in the gymnasium at Munster High School is now named in Joe’s honor.
Safety a top priority
That is the same gymnasium where, 27 years ago, legendary referee Paul Danko collapsed and died while officiating a Basketball O’Rama. He, too, was just returning from a medical leave.
Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I saw Paul Danko, we were at the Munster High School Football O'Rama. Lake Central and Munster were warming up prior to kickoff but with the unwelcome accompaniment of approaching thunder and lightning.
“Concerned for the safety of the athletes — and the gathering crowd, I approached the first white hat I saw. It belonged to Paul, a veteran football and basketball official of 30 years. Before I could finish my hello, he said, ‘I don't think your players should be out here ….’
"(His words) typified the officiating career of Paul Danko: business first, and that business was the safety of the athletes.”
In the weeks following that tragedy, the Paul Danko Scholarship was started for aspiring referees and umpires at what is now Purdue Northwest. Awarded annually to a deserving PNW student by the Lake County Athletic Officials Association, the fund now exceeds $70,000 and is permanently endowed.
Similarly, in the wake of Willis' death, the Joseph L. Willis Athletic Training Memorial Fellowship Scholarship was established at Indiana University for aspiring athletic trainers. To date, $18,850 has been donated. Once the fund reaches $25,000, it will become permanently endowed and IU will begin awarding scholarships.
To donate to the Danko fund, send your check to Purdue Northwest, Institutional Advancement, Operations Center, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN 46323. Be sure to enter, “Danko Scholarship,” on the memo. Or go to pnw.edu/giving/danko-scholarship.
To donate to the Willis fund, send your check to the Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Be sure to enter, “Joseph L. Willis Athletic Training Memorial Fellowship” on the memo line. Or go to https://go.iu.edu/3pNL.
Moore, Whitmer were legends
While Willis and Danko died before their times, quite literally on the job, two retired giants of athletic training in Indiana have died more recently after long and distinguished careers. Scholarships for athletic training students have been set up in their honor, also.
Rod Moore, who served Valparaiso University as head athletic trainer for 49 years after graduating from there in 1967, died in July of last year. As I wrote at the time of his death, “Moore was the father of athletic training not only at VU but in Northwest Indiana.” Recently, his family and friends established the Rod Moore Memorial Athletic Training Scholarship. The fund will provide financial assistance to Porter County graduating high school seniors who intend to study athletic training in college. To donate, send your check to: Porter County Community Foundation, 140 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383 with “Rod Moore Memorial” placed in the memo. Or go to https://www.pccf.gives/rodmoorememorial.
In 1977, I became a student athletic trainer at the University of Notre Dame. John Whitmer, who had started on the staff there in 1969, was my boss. He would famously go on to play himself in the movie "Rudy." After graduating in 1981, I filled in for an ill staff athletic trainer and then had an opportunity to stay on. Whitmer, wisely, insisted I go to physical therapy school instead. He died last week, leaving a legacy of grateful former Notre Dame hockey and football players who knew he always put their well-being first. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the University of Notre Dame, Office of Gift Planning, 1251 N. Eddy St., Suite 300, South Bend, IN 46617. Be sure to enter “John Whitmer memorial for student athletic trainers grant-in-aid” on the memo line.
With critical shortages of officials and athletic trainers at the high school level, and both professions being dedicated to the safety of student-athletes, donations to these funds will go to excellent use. In the spirit of the season and to honor the memory of any or all of these men, please be generous.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.