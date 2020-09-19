SPORTS MEDICINE: 40 years later, joy and sorrow still come full circle

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most celebrated games in Notre Dame football history. The Irish hosted Michigan in what would be a seesaw struggle, ultimately marked by an epic ending.
What follows is the column I wrote 13 years ago when the hero of that game — at least in the eyes of Notre Dame fans — died, far too young. Remarkably, multiple injuries led him and the two other prime participants in the game’s final play to precisely where they were:
Joy and sorrow. Two emotions, which at their extremes, evoke the same response.
Other times, one is feigned for the other. Such was the case in the fall of 1978, when Bill Siewe was a reserve sophomore center at Notre Dame. One day, he badly twisted an ankle and I transported him to the hospital. The injury required casting, and I was told to deliver the bad news.
Whenever there has been a team reunion since, Siewe retells the story of me looking so sad that he felt compelled to suppress a whoop of joy. Yes, his season was over but the Notre Dame defense, overpopulated with All-Americans, would be beating on him in practice no more. From then on, when I would stop by his room — we lived in same dormitory — I would find him lying on the floor, practicing his long-snap technique toward the ceiling.
As training camp at Notre Dame opened in 1980, senior quarterback Tim Koegel was expected to start. However, in the final preseason scrimmage, he strained ligaments in his neck and Irish medics decided it wouldn't be safe for him to take a snap, indefinitely. If he wasn't better before the season's third game, he would be red-shirted. Meanwhile, he could continue as the holder on special teams.
On Sept. 6, 1980, Notre Dame opened against Purdue. Steve Cichy was the starting strong safety and kicker for kickoffs and long field goals. On the opening kickoff, he buried his head in the chest of the Boilermaker return man.
Cichy would make another dozen tackles that day. The following morning, he reported that his neck was a little stiff. Just to be safe, Irish head athletic trainer Gene Paszkiet sent him for X-rays.
The result was stunning, a broken neck. No danger of paralysis but Cichy's season was over.
Two weeks later, Notre Dame hosted Michigan and with 0:04 showing, the Irish trailed 27-26. Their only hope would be a 51-yard field goal by Cichy's replacement, who had never made one longer than 38 yards.
Siewe lined up at center and made the snap. (In two years at that job, he didn't miss one.) Koegel made a perfect placement. (It would be his last play of the season.) And Harry Oliver sent it sailing through the uprights and into history. Famous among Irish fans thereafter, Oliver enjoyed his celebrity but, genuinely humble, was a little puzzled by it.
After the game, I visited the hotel suite of my mother's boss, to whom I had given my game tickets. A lifelong Irish fan from Boston, he had never been to a game in South Bend. An always eloquent man, when James McGuinness greeted me at the door, his eyes filled with tears. He then clasped my hands with his, but words escaped him.
Last Thursday, I learned that Harry Oliver had passed away on Wednesday at the age of 47, the victim of lymphoma. And in that moment, the emotion may have been different but the reaction was much the same as Mr. McGuinness' 27 years before.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
