SPORTS MEDICINE: 40 years later, joy and sorrow still come full circle

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most celebrated games in Notre Dame football history. The Irish hosted Michigan in what would be a seesaw struggle, ultimately marked by an epic ending.

What follows is the column I wrote 13 years ago when the hero of that game — at least in the eyes of Notre Dame fans — died, far too young. Remarkably, multiple injuries led him and the two other prime participants in the game’s final play to precisely where they were:

Joy and sorrow. Two emotions, which at their extremes, evoke the same response.

Other times, one is feigned for the other. Such was the case in the fall of 1978, when Bill Siewe was a reserve sophomore center at Notre Dame. One day, he badly twisted an ankle and I transported him to the hospital. The injury required casting, and I was told to deliver the bad news.

Whenever there has been a team reunion since, Siewe retells the story of me looking so sad that he felt compelled to suppress a whoop of joy. Yes, his season was over but the Notre Dame defense, overpopulated with All-Americans, would be beating on him in practice no more. From then on, when I would stop by his room — we lived in same dormitory — I would find him lying on the floor, practicing his long-snap technique toward the ceiling.