SPORTS MEDICINE: A frightful week as Halloween approached

Concurrently, Illinois could only wonder if playing Wisconsin the week before was the difference in a 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Just prior to game time, the Illini announced starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Not only were they sidelined but so were several teammates due to contact tracing.

Of particular note, as this saga continues, is that all the afflicted athletes at Wisconsin and Illinois are now out a Big 10-mandated minimum of 21 days and must pass a comprehensive cardiac exam before returning. The heart testing I get. The 21 days for the symptomless and heart healthy makes little sense and has certainly not been the rule in any other college conference or professional league. There will be more to this story over the next three weeks.

Perhaps by then, interest in the World Series will have faded. While celebrations were largely limited to Los Angeles, circumstances surrounding the conclusion of Game 6 on Tuesday night had left the nation transfixed. What should have been another shining moment for Mookie Betts was hijacked by an egomaniacal teammate.