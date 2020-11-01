SPORTS MEDICINE: A frightful week as Halloween approached

If you read last week’s column, you might be expecting a story about how best to prevent a second ACL tear. However, current events — COVID-19 and otherwise — have once again overtaken my best laid plans.
And the scary events of any one day last week were routinely overshadowed by those of the next day or even the next hour.
On Sunday and Monday in the NFL, it seemed a return to normalcy might be possible even if it was a normalcy that Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton could have done without. Both suffered concussions, one largely unavoidable and the other entirely unforgivable.
On Monday night against the Rams, Robinson’s misfortune was fairly typical: a short pass over the middle, tackled from behind and symptoms obvious enough for officials to send him from the field. At least, he cleared concussion protocol and was able to return for the Saints game.
A day earlier, what happened to Dalton was borderline criminal. After scrambling from the end zone in the third quarter, he went into a foot-first slide. Nonetheless, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic saw fit to launch himself and lower his shoulder into the signal caller’s head with enough force to send the defenseless Dalton’s helmet flying.
As Dalton lay briefly motionless in a face-first heap, a flag flew and Bostic was ejected. Small comfort. Postgame, Washington coach Ron Rivera apologized to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. Right words but to the wrong guy. Adding insult to injury, the only extra discipline meted out to Bostic was a $12,000 fine imposed at week’s end. Chump change.
Meanwhile, Dalton did not clear concussion protocol and was ruled out of Dallas’ game with Philadelphia. If there was justice in the NFL, perpetrators like Bostic would be suspended for as long as victims like Dalton are sidelined.
However, Dalton’s story and the NFL’s dithering (that normally would have multiple mainstream media mavens in a justified lather), had been pushed from the headlines by mid-week.
In Big 10 country, Wisconsin football was coming off a season-opening Friday night rout of Illinois, led by second string quarterback Graham Mertz — subbing for hobbled starter Jack Coan. Yet, over the weekend and again on Monday, he was testing positive for COVID-19. Third stringer Chase Wolf was similarly sickened a day later. By Wednesday, a total of 12 Badgers, including head coach Paul Chryst, had tested positive and Saturday’s scheduled contest with Nebraska was being canceled. The count was up to 22 on Saturday and Wisconsin’s game with Purdue on Nov. 7 appeared to be in jeopardy, with a decision promised on Tuesday.
Concurrently, Illinois could only wonder if playing Wisconsin the week before was the difference in a 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Just prior to game time, the Illini announced starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Not only were they sidelined but so were several teammates due to contact tracing.
Of particular note, as this saga continues, is that all the afflicted athletes at Wisconsin and Illinois are now out a Big 10-mandated minimum of 21 days and must pass a comprehensive cardiac exam before returning. The heart testing I get. The 21 days for the symptomless and heart healthy makes little sense and has certainly not been the rule in any other college conference or professional league. There will be more to this story over the next three weeks.
Perhaps by then, interest in the World Series will have faded. While celebrations were largely limited to Los Angeles, circumstances surrounding the conclusion of Game 6 on Tuesday night had left the nation transfixed. What should have been another shining moment for Mookie Betts was hijacked by an egomaniacal teammate.
Despite an equivocal COVID-19 test on Monday, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was allowed to start what would be the deciding game. In the eighth inning, though, word came that another test had come back positive and he was removed from the game. Told to isolate, he angrily disappeared from the dugout, only to resurface during the postgame celebrations on the field, in the team picture, side-by-side with teammates and Dodger officials, sometimes wearing his mask, sometimes not.
A day later, MLB was taking heat from all quarters but before Wednesday was over, MLB was publicly shifting all blame to the player. Turner had apparently ignored repeated orders from security personnel, first to remain isolated in a stadium office and then to leave the field. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office further announced that an investigation would be completed and disciplinary action against player and team was possible.
Yet in Chicagoland, the mid-week sports spotlight shined neither on MLB nor on college football but instead on high school basketball. On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had reclassified basketball from a medium-risk to a high-risk sport — mimicking the Centers for Disease Control — and put the upcoming season on hold. A day later, the IHSA ignored the governor, announcing basketball would start on time in mid-November.
However, on Thursday — barring court action of a legal nature — Gov. Pritzker seemed to get the last word, insisting that high school basketball delay its start. If the IHSA seemed still to be scorning the governor, Chicago Public Schools did not, announcing that its basketball and wrestling seasons would be postponed until the spring. The IHSA moved wrestling to the summer.
If that wasn’t enough, also on Thursday, former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy, 45, died. He had famously suffered a paralyzing neck fracture when he went head first into the boards on the very first shift of his collegiate career 25 years ago, nearly to the day. His hockey career may have ended on Oct. 20, 1995 but his drive to compete did not, as he successfully started a foundation that has raised millions for research into and treatment of spinal cord injuries.
There is so much more to be reported regarding Roy’s heroic journey through the last quarter century.
But by Thursday night, Clemson University was announcing that quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been diagnosed with COVID-19, was mildly symptomatic, and would miss Saturday’s game with Boston College. Shortly after the Tigers comeback victory over BC, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence would not have sufficient time to complete the ACC-mandated 10 days of isolation and subsequently required cardiac testing before Clemson visits Notre Dame on Nov. 7.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
