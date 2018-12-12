Even 20-plus years apart, “last times” come too close
The last time I authored a column like this, it was 24 years ago — nearly to the day. I was hoping, at the time, that I would never have to pen another one like it.
Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I saw Paul Danko, we were at the Munster High School Football O'Rama. Lake Central and Munster were warming up prior to kickoff but with the unwelcome accompaniment of approaching thunder and lightning.
“Concerned for the safety of the athletes — and the gathering crowd, I approached the first white hat I saw. It belonged to Paul, a veteran football and basketball official of 30 years. Before I could finish my hello, he said, ‘I don't think your players should be out here ….’
“…. (His words) typified the officiating career of Paul Danko: business first, and that business was the safety of the athletes.
“Over the last nine days, business has not been so good.
“On the 18th of this month (Nov. 1994), after missing most of the football season due to illness, Paul returned to officiating, again at Munster, for the school's basketball O'Rama. Those who talked to the Bishop Noll and St. Joseph College alumnus before tip-off remarked later how excited he was to be back.
“However, six minutes into the first quarter, he collapsed. And despite the best efforts of Calumet High School (athletic) trainer Jose Madrigal (who was subbing for me), nurses, EMTs who were in the crowd and emergency medical personnel, Paul could not be saved.”
The last time I spoke with athletic trainer Joe Willis was on Dec. 5, when I called the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital. Joe had just returned from a medical leave and never sounded happier. In addition to his morning duties there, he had started as the athletic trainer at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, just two days before.
Those who saw the Munster High School and Indiana University alum that day — and the previous two — remarked later how efficient and business-like he had been in organizing the training room. It was particularly notable because HAST had never had an athletic trainer before. As with Danko, Willis’ business was the safety of athletes.
Over the last eight days, once again, business has not been so good.
Later that Wednesday afternoon, Willis, 26, was called to the basketball floor to tend to an injured athlete. Shortly after he arrived, though, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the HAST basketball staff and emergency medical personnel, Joe could not be saved.
“Joe was passionate about helping people above receiving help for himself,” said his mother, Beverly Willis, on Sunday.
The recipient of a heart transplant in 2016, Willis — you may remember — was in the news in the spring. On May 10, Cynthia Roberts, dean of the IUN business school, traveled to the University of Chicago Medical Center to present Joe with his MBA because he was hospitalized at the time with complications associated with the transplant.
"I didn't think I was going to make it to graduation," Joe said that day. "But my graduation made it to me."
Mary Spina, the head athletic trainer at Munster High and supervisor at Community Hospital’s Concussion Clinic, was a mentor of Joe’s dating back to his high school days, including time he served as her assistant.
“Joe was the consummate health care provider,” she said. “His love for athletic training and taking care of athletes was evident even when he was spending time recovering in the hospital. Two years ago, our girls softball team was scheduled to play in the semistate game the same day as Joe's transplant surgery. When I spoke with Joe a few days later, the first thing he asked about was how the girls played. He always put the athletes' health and well-being first.”
Because of Paul’s love for officiating, the Paul Danko Scholarship was started in the days after his passing for aspiring referees and umpires at Purdue University Northwest. It continues today, awarded annually to PNW students by the Lake County Athletic Officials Association. To donate, send your check to Purdue University Northwest, Institutional Advancement, Operations Center, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN 46323. Be sure to enter, “Danko Scholarship,” on the memo line of the check.
To honor Joe’s love for athletic training, the Joseph Willis Scholarship is being established at Indiana University and, once funded, will be awarded annually to a deserving athletic training student. To donate, send your check to the IU Foundation, PO Box 500, Bloomington, IN 47402. Be sure to enter, "in memory of Joseph Willis," on the memo line.
Rest in peace, Joe.