SPORTS MEDICINE: ACL tear a real kick in the head

The result is fewer signals from the brain to the muscles surrounding the affected knee, according to the authors, “with larger deficits the further the patient is removed (in time) from the injury.”

How could this be, considering the typical intensity of rehabilitation following ACL reconstruction?

There are several theories.

First, any injury to a joint that causes swelling triggers what is known as “central inhibition,” where the brain powers down the muscles that straighten a joint because keeping an injured joint flexed or bent is more comfortable.

Second, when the ACL is reconstructed, the graft may very well end up being as strong or stronger than the original ligament. However, the original ligament has nerve endings that help tell the brain what the knee is doing. The graft, lacking that innervation, is incapable of sending such feedback to the brain. Absent that information, the brain consequently becomes more cautious with the reconstructed knee and the unused neurologic pathways atrophy or shrink.