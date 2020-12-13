SPORTS MEDICINE: Amid constant COVID cancellations, other controversies continue

Between the time this piece is penned and then published, I suspect there will be ample additional COVID-related sports news at the professional, college, and high school levels of sports.
On Thursday, the Bears closed their practice facility for several hours in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test but re-opened and held practice later in the afternoon, apparently still on course for Sunday’s game with the Texans.
On Saturday, Florida basketball star junior Keyontae Johnson collapsed moments after finishing a teammate’s alley oop pass with a dunk. A timeout followed immediately after the basket, and Johnson went down as he returned to the court when the break ended. Attended to immediately by sideline medics, he was stretchered from the floor and transported to a nearby hospital. As of late Saturday, he remained in critical but stable condition. Meanwhile, observers wondered if the collapse was tied to Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 during the summer.
News of such sudden schedule changes and medical concerns have come to dominate the sports pages, pushing aside the results of the games that have managed to be played and overshadowing other medical issues that deserve better coverage.
Largely lost among the news coming out of Lake Forest, including Khalil Mack’s multiple maladies, was cornerback Buster Skrine’s placement in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday. This was three days after he was sent off the field by referees to be evaluated for a concussion. The officials’ concern was triggered by Skrine remaining down on the field after a particularly hard tackle he delivered to larger Lion T.J. Hockenson.
Sidelined for the one defensive play that remained in that series, he was allowed to return the next time the Bears defense took the field. Which is too bad, because now, this is at least Skrine’s sixth concussion in his 10-year NFL career. Furthermore, plentiful research has demonstrated that concussed players, who continue in a game or practice after injury, take twice as long to recover as those who exit immediately and do not return to action that day.
A similar case of return-to-play after suspected concussion occurred in Indiana University’s victory over Wisconsin earlier this month. Second string Hoosier quarterback Jack Tuttle had been subbing for Michael Penix, Jr., whose season ended the game before, thanks to a torn ACL.
In the fourth quarter, Tuttle was leveled by two Badgers, initially drawing a targeting call that would eventually be reversed. That extra time between plays, during which the call was being reviewed, allowed Tuttle to gather his wits.He had initially stayed on the ground and grabbed for his head with both hands – a classic sign of a concussion, as outlined in the British Journal of Sports Medicine a little over a year ago.
Upon completion of that series, IU sports medics were seen quizzing Tuttle on the bench, eventually ushering him to the sideline injury tent and then taking him — briefly — to the locker room. Third stringer Dexter Williams started warming up but Tuttle ended up not missing a play.
In Skrine’s and Tuttle’s cases, whatever happened to, “When it doubt, sit them out”? For both players, clearly there was “doubt.” Otherwise, Skrine would not have been sent off & Tuttle would not have been taken to the tent.
No word from Bloomington on whether or not Tuttle was ultimately diagnosed with a concussion like Skrine was. Regardless, his brain will at least have the benefit of the Oaken Bucket game being cancelled.
Rapid turnaround time troubles are not limited to concussion and football.
The NBA is facing multiple physical complaints from players whose 2019-20 seasons seemingly just ended, but who are now preparing for the start of the 2020-21 season, which will start just days before Christmas.
Among those not answering the bell will be Boston Celtic Kemba Walker. As December started, Boston president Danny Ainge announced that Walker was in the middle of a 12-week strengthening program after he received a stem cell injection to his left knee. Those 12 weeks will not end until early next month. Of the injection, Walker recently said, “It has definitely calmed my knee down a lot.”
However, is the improvement the result of relative rest, the procedure, or both?
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Knesek is a Community Care Network physician on staff at Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. He suspects the injection was intended to repair cartilage damage, for which the point guard has had surgery at least twice. He is less sure the shot will be effective.
“The research is inconclusive that it works,” he said. “When you go to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons meetings, they say further studies are needed. The basic science and cellular level research is favorable but the clinical translation is not there yet.”
For all those reasons, the procedure is not covered by insurance — and it is very expensive, in the thousands of dollars, not an issue for the Celtics or Walker.
“There is more data that platelet rich plasma works,” Knesek said.
Although more economical, in the hundreds of dollars, it is generally not covered by insurance either. Still, wanting to avoid joint replacement surgery, many patients are willing to give either or both techniques a try first.
“I have used (both) of them,” said Knesek. “I use a lot more PRP.”
As long as people keep playing basketball, arthritic knees will persist. Torn anterior cruciate ligaments, even when repaired in a timely manner, result in arthritis more often than not. However, even if one’s ACL remains healthy, significant damage to the knees is likely if the game is played long enough. Multiple studies using MRIs have found nearly universal degenerative changes in the knees of asymptomatic collegiate and professional basketball players.
Overuse is clearly the culprit. Attempting to play a 72-game schedule — with multiple back-to-back games over the course of five months — the NBA is not learning that lesson.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!