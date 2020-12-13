SPORTS MEDICINE: Amid constant COVID cancellations, other controversies continue

In Skrine’s and Tuttle’s cases, whatever happened to, “When it doubt, sit them out”? For both players, clearly there was “doubt.” Otherwise, Skrine would not have been sent off & Tuttle would not have been taken to the tent.

No word from Bloomington on whether or not Tuttle was ultimately diagnosed with a concussion like Skrine was. Regardless, his brain will at least have the benefit of the Oaken Bucket game being cancelled.

Rapid turnaround time troubles are not limited to concussion and football.

The NBA is facing multiple physical complaints from players whose 2019-20 seasons seemingly just ended, but who are now preparing for the start of the 2020-21 season, which will start just days before Christmas.

Among those not answering the bell will be Boston Celtic Kemba Walker. As December started, Boston president Danny Ainge announced that Walker was in the middle of a 12-week strengthening program after he received a stem cell injection to his left knee. Those 12 weeks will not end until early next month. Of the injection, Walker recently said, “It has definitely calmed my knee down a lot.”

However, is the improvement the result of relative rest, the procedure, or both?