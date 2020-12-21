 Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDICINE: As COVID-19 pandemic approaches conclusion two others will persist
SPORTS MEDICINE: As COVID-19 pandemic approaches conclusion two others will persist

This time next year, if the vast majority of the public embraces the available vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic should largely be in our rearview mirror. To have developed these vaccines in record time is a credit to Operation Warp Speed and the scientists and government officials — career and elected — who displayed the ingenuity and political will to make it possible.

According to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday, there have been 316,202 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States since the beginning of the year, a staggering toll.

Meanwhile, roughly 50,000 people have expired during the same period as a result of the opioid scourge that has afflicted this nation for the last two decades. Tied too closely to that number, according to the Gun Violence Center and the CDC, are the 40,000-plus individuals who have succumbed to gun violence in 2020, nationwide. More than half committed suicide and a sizable number of those would also be on the opioid-related list.

According to a commentary in the current issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy authored by University of Maryland physical therapy professor Roy Film, 2.3 million Americans have an opioid use disorder. For over 80% of them, their journey down the road to narcotic addiction started with a legal prescription.

Largely eliminate the source of the one pandemic, opioid addiction, and we would significantly cut into the other, thanks to fewer suicides and a shrunken illegal drug trade that is dominated by gun violence.

Writing in Time magazine in 2016, Dr. Andre Machado, the Chairman of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic offered this four-part prescription for ending the medical profession’s — and the public’s — over-reliance on narcotics:

• Less use of MRI procedures

• More use of non-opioid pain relievers

• Physical therapy as an integral part of treatment for any pain-related disorder

• Mental health treatment for chronic pain

“The final point will be the toughest,” Machado wrote. “Despite knowing for decades that pain and behavior are intimately connected, mental health remains taboo for many Americans.”

His third point, regarding physical therapy, may be equally difficult because of the financial incentives imposed by most health insurance plans. Furthermore, Medicare is about to reduce access to rehabilitation services by cutting reimbursement for physical therapy and occupational therapy by 9% on Jan. 1. Any such reduction in payment for a service that provides non-addictive pain relief may be penny wise but definitely pound foolish — and inexplicable.

“Many Americans (can) not afford to access health services because of the high annual deductibles (and copayments) for employer-provided health coverage,” Film wrote. “Perversely, copayments for common pharmaceuticals, including opioids, are far cheaper than copayments for nonpharmacological care. A typical six-session course of physical rehabilitation with a $30 to $50 copayment has out-of-pocket costs of $180 to $300, while one month of opioids typically costs $10. Many Americans are left with opioids as their only affordable pain management option.”

Physicians and patients need to go back in time to a quarter century ago when narcotics were prescribed only for patients with advanced cancer and very briefly following major surgery or severe trauma.

Our supposed advances in medicine since that time have certainly not provided a net improvement in quality or length of life. In fact between 2014 and 2018, life expectancy in the United States decreased for the first time in over 60 years, thanks to ever increasing numbers of narcotics-related deaths.

After a steady annual climb from 69.77 years in 1960 — according to the World Bank — to 78.84 years in 2014, life expectancy had dropped to 78.54 years by 2017. It has rebounded marginally since.

These numbers illustrate that, in comparison to COVID-19 which largely kills the elderly, opioids disproportionately afflict and kill the young.

And athletes are at increased risk because of the injuries they often encounter.

“Opioid use among professional athletes at any given time, as reported in two different studies, ranged from 4.4% to 4.7%, while opioid use over a National Football League career was 52%,” reported a literature review in the August issue of Sports Health. “High school athletes had lifetime opioid use rates of 28% to 46%. Risk factors associated with opioid use included Caucasian race, contact sports (hockey, football, wrestling), postretirement unemployment, and undiagnosed concussion."

No parent wishes to see their child suffer. However, parents of high school athletes suffering from an injury or post-operative pain need to take the long view and challenge any provider who offers a prescription of narcotics for relief. Instead, they should ask if ice, acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (such as ibuprofen) and physical therapy would be just as effective — if not more so.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

