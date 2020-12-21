SPORTS MEDICINE: As COVID-19 pandemic approaches conclusion two others will persist

This time next year, if the vast majority of the public embraces the available vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic should largely be in our rearview mirror. To have developed these vaccines in record time is a credit to Operation Warp Speed and the scientists and government officials — career and elected — who displayed the ingenuity and political will to make it possible.

According to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday, there have been 316,202 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States since the beginning of the year, a staggering toll.

Meanwhile, roughly 50,000 people have expired during the same period as a result of the opioid scourge that has afflicted this nation for the last two decades. Tied too closely to that number, according to the Gun Violence Center and the CDC, are the 40,000-plus individuals who have succumbed to gun violence in 2020, nationwide. More than half committed suicide and a sizable number of those would also be on the opioid-related list.