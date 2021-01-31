SPORTS MEDICINE: As surgeries add up, Tiger Woods’ career must wind down

However, just six days shy of the second anniversary of that spinal fusion, Woods won the Masters. Yet, only six weeks before, on March 4, 2019, Woods had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck pain. At that point, Woods making a comeback successful enough to win another major championship seemed far from certain.

That is the most sure thing about back surgery, the uncertainty of its success. So warns Community Hospital neurosurgeon Dr. Wayel Kaakaji.

“The results are unpredictable,” he said. “For that reason, surgery is the last resort and when considering back surgery, always get a second opinion. Educate yourself as much as you can.”

Woods is every bit as much an example of back surgery’s shortcomings as he is of its benefits.

His first was on March 31, 2014. Earlier that month he had withdrawn from the Honda Classic with back spasms. Then he played the final 12 holes with pain in his lower back at the Cadillac Championship en route to shooting a 78, the highest score of his career in a final round.

He returned three months later at the Quicken Loans National but would not make the cut. Poor finishes, missed cuts and withdrawals marked the remainder of his appearances that year.