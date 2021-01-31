 Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDICINE: As surgeries add up, Tiger Woods’ career must wind down
Largely lost, among the COVID-19 and concussion-related stories that have dominated the sports pages so far this year, was news of another lower back surgery for Tiger Woods.

On Jan. 19, Woods released a statement acknowledging a recent microdiscectomy “to remove a pressurized disc fragment” that had been causing him pain ever since he had played in a tournament with his son in December.

One day after the news broke, Rory McIlroy would reveal that the surgery had actually occurred two days before Christmas. For those who are counting, this is surgery number five to Woods’ low back. It had been nearly four years since the previous one.

That procedure was performed on April 20, 2017 and was far more involved than this most recent one.

Back then, Woods was desperate — just to get out of his recliner and interact with his children. The only answer at that point was a fusion of the L5-S1 joint, where the low back meets the pelvis. Pain might be relieved but at a non-negotiable price of lost flexibility. Resumption of activities of daily living was the most realistic goal. A return to competitive golf was unlikely.

Feeling no pain for the first time in years, Woods had other ideas.

The rehabilitation road thereafter was long, hard and marked by multiple detours.

However, just six days shy of the second anniversary of that spinal fusion, Woods won the Masters. Yet, only six weeks before, on March 4, 2019, Woods had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck pain. At that point, Woods making a comeback successful enough to win another major championship seemed far from certain.

That is the most sure thing about back surgery, the uncertainty of its success. So warns Community Hospital neurosurgeon Dr. Wayel Kaakaji.

“The results are unpredictable,” he said. “For that reason, surgery is the last resort and when considering back surgery, always get a second opinion. Educate yourself as much as you can.”

Woods is every bit as much an example of back surgery’s shortcomings as he is of its benefits.

His first was on March 31, 2014. Earlier that month he had withdrawn from the Honda Classic with back spasms. Then he played the final 12 holes with pain in his lower back at the Cadillac Championship en route to shooting a 78, the highest score of his career in a final round.

He returned three months later at the Quicken Loans National but would not make the cut. Poor finishes, missed cuts and withdrawals marked the remainder of his appearances that year.

In 2015, back pain continued to impair Woods’ performance during a winless season. In September, he had his second microdiscectomy, only to require a third procedure a month later.

In 2016, he sat out the entire PGA season.

Still suffering from low back pain that radiated into his right leg, Woods lasted only one round at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2017, an outcome that paved the way toward surgical fusion. Seven months after the operation, he would return and finish ninth at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

In 2018, he managed 18 tournaments, winning one and finishing second in one major, the PGA.

After the Masters triumph, Woods would manage one more tour victory in 2019 at the Zozo Championship in October in Japan, giving him 82 for his career and tying Sam Snead for the most all-time.

After Woods finished ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open a year ago, the 2020 season looked promising but a combination of COVID-19 postponements and apparent physical woes limited Woods to no better than 37th in his five starts thereafter.

Which brings us to his current post-operative state. At age 45, will he play again? Should he even try?

Tom Zmierski, a physical therapist at Fitness Pointe in Munster who specializes in spinal issues, has some sobering words for any golfers who have had surgery, even once.

“They have to shorten their back swing,” he said, “and they might give up a few yards.”

He went to explain that hitting a driver puts eight times one’s body weight through the discs in the lower back. “That’s more compressive force than running or sprinting,” he explained.

Consequently, Zmierski advises a reduction of 50-75% in one’s swing off the tee following back surgery. Nor should a golfer carry his or her bag after having had a back operation.

On the brighter side, the McKenzie-certified therapist says one’s short game should not be adversely affected.

Given Woods’ history, Zmierski was not surprised by Woods needing another procedure. “You definitely tend to stress the segment above or below a fusion” he said, “because most rotation is at the L4-L5 and L5-S1 levels. If you have lost motion at one level, it has to come from somewhere else.”

Inevitably, the over-stressed “somewhere else” wears out. Thus, Wood’s most recent surgery.

“When is enough, enough? After two or three surgeries,” Zmierski concluded, “I would question continuing.”

Perhaps for Woods, “enough” will be breaking that tie with Snead.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty

