SPORTS MEDICINE: As the Big Ten looks to resume, haste could make waste

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a college sports season unlike any other. For most of the major colleges in the Midwest, there has been no season – yet. However, as the schools of the AAC, ACC – including Notre Dame, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, and Sun Belt continue playing or are about to do so, the Big Ten is in some kind of process that may very well get its teams back on the field by the end of next month.

The leagues, that have continued playing, have done so on the assumption that frequent testing for COVID-19 and following the NCAA’s safety protocols offer a sufficient level of protection to players, staff, and their loved ones. And on the whole, so far so good.

On the whole.

A closer look, institution-by-institution, is not as encouraging. So says a study by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association conducted between July 24 and Aug 5 of its members working at the collegiate level.

As reported by ESPN on Friday, roughly one-third of the responsive athletic trainers reported their athletes were fully compliant with safety protocols. Meanwhile, not quite one half of those same ATs said their coaches and staff followed the rules.