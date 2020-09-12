SPORTS MEDICINE: As the Big Ten looks to resume, haste could make waste

This is a college sports season unlike any other. For most of the major colleges in the Midwest, there has been no season – yet. However, as the schools of the AAC, ACC – including Notre Dame, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, and Sun Belt continue playing or are about to do so, the Big Ten is in some kind of process that may very well get its teams back on the field by the end of next month.
The leagues, that have continued playing, have done so on the assumption that frequent testing for COVID-19 and following the NCAA’s safety protocols offer a sufficient level of protection to players, staff, and their loved ones. And on the whole, so far so good.
On the whole.
A closer look, institution-by-institution, is not as encouraging. So says a study by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association conducted between July 24 and Aug 5 of its members working at the collegiate level.
As reported by ESPN on Friday, roughly one-third of the responsive athletic trainers reported their athletes were fully compliant with safety protocols. Meanwhile, not quite one half of those same ATs said their coaches and staff followed the rules.
"[Athletic trainers] and physicians continue to revise and adapt safety protocols as new best practices become available, yet it still comes down to a consistent, individual, human-by-human choice, to achieve success," NATA president Tory Lindley wrote in an email to ESPN. "It will also take every member of the team — from players on the field to staff on the sidelines — to understand that noncompliance is not only a threat to the season but to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. This is not just a sports issue; it is a public health issue. Student-athletes and staff are a part of a larger community. When they leave practice or the athletic training clinic, they often interact with and engage with others outside the controlled environment. If their sports environment is deemed to be unsafe, they are not only putting themselves, their teammate, and their season at risk, but their community."
Beyond the NATA survey, problems have been acknowledged by individual schools over the last two weeks. Virginia Tech postponed its Sept. 19 season opener with Virginia due to “COVID-19 issues.” This was after their original season opener, scheduled for Sept. 12 with North Carolina State, had also been postponed due to the same issues for the Wolfpack.
A week ago, Tennessee canceled its intrasquad scrimmage after 44 players were infected by COVID-19 or quarantined thanks to possible exposure.
Pittsburgh played its Sept. 12 contest, despite missing multiple players, one of whom turned to social media to blame the absences on apparently false-positive COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ traditional rival, West Virginia, suspended 11 players for violation of team rules. Were those rules related to COVID-19 safety protocols?
Memphis was scheduled off this weekend but was compelled to suspend practices on Friday after several players tested positive and a much larger number were quarantined. Its game against Houston on Sept. 18 has been postponed. One Tiger player turned to social media to blame the infections and exposures on last week’s opponent, Arkansas State.
Against that backdrop and responding to pressure from politicians, players, their parents, and coaches, Big Ten’s medical experts were scheduled on Saturday to explain new testing protocols to a group of school administrators. There are rapid response tests available now that will allow for daily testing. According to ESPN, one of its conference sources said, “It’s light-years different than it was five weeks ago.” With such testing available, the thought is the conference will attempt to have an abbreviated fall season.
Better? Yes. Light years? I don’t think so, but it presents a nice cover to the public to justify the conference’s premature decision to suspend play back when it did.
Before attempting a rapid restart, though, the Big Ten would be well-advised to look to Major League Baseball and its experience after an abbreviated July version of spring training. Examples include the Atlanta Braves, who no longer have a healthy member of their original starting rotation, and the Boston Red Sox, who have only one.
The Cubs injury list is overpopulated with seven members including Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and three other pitchers. The White Sox have exactly the same number sidelined, three of whom are starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Carlos Rodon. Still, both teams lead their respective divisions.
The New York Yankees, favored to run the table in the American League East, are instead just over .500 thanks to their best hitters being sidelined by the muscle injuries one would expect when preparation is inadequate. Giancarlo Stanton has been limited to 14 games with a hamstring strain. Aaron Judge has played in only four games more, disabled by a calf strain, being rushed back, and then suffering a recurrence.
If haste becomes the order of the day among Big Ten teams, what has been a wasted season thus far will remain just that for the athletes who are sure to be injured thanks to incomplete conditioning.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!