SPORTS MEDICINE: Being unprepared for SCA is heartless

For its 47 years of publication, The Physician and Sportsmedicine’s motto has been, “Exercise is medicine.”

The scientific data to support such a statement are compelling. Regular exercise, as simple as a daily brisk walk of 30 minutes, has been found to lower the risk of a heart-related medical event by 50%.

Unfortunately, there is a flip side to exercise for young athletes with an undetected heart condition that is typically genetic.

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) Foundation, there are in excess of 350,000 cases of SCA outside of hospitals across the United States annually, roughly one every 90 seconds, 98% of which occur to adults. However, that means there are 7,000 cases of SCA among children annually, nearly 20 per day.

Of those, roughly half experience warning signs in the days, weeks, or months prior to the potentially fatal event. For the other half, though, the first sign of trouble is actually dropping dead.