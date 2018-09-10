The Centers for Disease Control didn’t come out and say it, but when it published new guidelines for the diagnosis and management of concussion in children last week, the timing of the release seemed to coincide nicely with the start of the football and soccer seasons.
The 19 separate guidelines were based on a review by an expert panel of the relevant scientific literature published between 1990 and 2015. They are intended for medics, coaches, educators and parents. Published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Pediatrics, they are as follows:
- Physicians should not routinely order CT scans after a suspected mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) because of an increased risk of cancer later in life attributed to radiation exposure. There are guidelines that dictate the circumstances when a CT scan should be ordered to rule out bleeding in the brain, such as the child being younger than age 2; repeated vomiting; loss of consciousness; severe mechanism of injury, such as a motor vehicle accident or a fall down stairs; severe or worsening headache; amnesia; and suspicion of skull fracture.
- MRI is generally not recommended but rapid-sequence MRI, if available, may be preferred over CT scan.
- SPECT (single-photon emission CT scan) should not be ordered.
- X-rays are never recommended because CT scan is far superior at detecting skull fracture and its severity.
- Health care professionals should use a symptom scale when evaluating mTBI. They may use computerized cognitive testing, such as ImPACT, but they should not rely exclusively on the common sideline tool known as the Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC) to diagnose a concussion.
- There is not yet a reliable test for bloodborne biomarkers, which are believed to be associated with concussion. Therefore, those tests should not yet be used to diagnose concussion.
- Patients and their families should be advised that 70-80 percent of children recover in one to three months. However, “each child’s recovery from mTBI is unique and will follow its own trajectory.”
- Health care professionals should — during the pre-participation physical or in the immediate aftermath of injury — determine a child’s history for factors that will complicate recovery from concussion. Those factors include previous history of concussion, neurological or psychiatric disorder, learning disability and family or social stressors.
- Similarly, medics should screen for risk factors for prolonged symptoms. For instance, symptoms may last longer among adolescents, as opposed to younger children; children of lower socioeconomic status; and children with more severe initial symptoms. Furthermore, concussion-related headaches last longer among girls.
- A combination of tools — rather than one alone — should be used to assess recovery: symptom scales, cognitive tests that include measures of reaction time and balance testing.
- Patients with a poor initial prognosis should be monitored closely.
- Parents and family members should be provided the warning signs of more serious injury, an explanation of concussion and its expected course of recovery, instructions on how to monitor symptoms, instructions regarding physical and cognitive rest/activity, instructions regarding return to school and sport, and clear instructions on when to return for re-examination.
- Patients should restrict physical and cognitive activity in the first 2-3 days following concussion. Thereafter, they should gradually resume activity that does not worsen symptoms.
- Psychological, social and emotional support should be available if needed at home and at school.
- Health care and education professionals, family and student should work together to manage an individualized gradual return to school that does not worsen symptoms.
- Severe or worsening headache, as mentioned earlier, mandates a CT Scan. Opioids should not be used to manage headache pain. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen may be used but may also cause rebound headache that is worse than the original headache. Chronic headache should be managed by a headache specialist.
- Patients with dizziness will benefit from vestibular therapy.
- Adequate sleep — at night rather than during the day — will accelerate recovery. Prolonged sleep problems require treatment by a specialist.
- Cognitive (memory) problems require referral to a neuropsychologist to determine the cause and recommend treatment.