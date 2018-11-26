MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just as I exited my car to head into what would be a shootout between West Virginia and Oklahoma, my son Michael — a fellow physical therapist and athletic trainer — handed me his smart phone to show me a clip of video from another college football game.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton had just been tackled while attempting a sprint out to the right. Struck by multiple South Florida defenders, Milton collapsed as his right knee bent unnaturally. By all appearances, Milton had suffered the same injury Bears tight end Zach Miller experienced just over a year ago — a dislocated knee.
Miller required emergency vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery in the immediate aftermath of his injury. Had that procedure failed, he very well may have lost his leg below the knee, which would have been an uncommon outcome. Thereafter, eight more surgeries followed over the course of three months to reconstruct the joint.
The Bears re-signed Miller for 2018, essentially so he would be able to use team facilities — despite no hope of playing this season — for his rehabilitation.
Exceedingly rare, in comparison to the fairly common dislocated kneecap (patella), a dislocated knee occurs when the joint experiences forces sufficient to disrupt the anatomical relationship between the thigh bone (femur) and the shin bone (tibia). Multiple soft tissue structures, including the anterior cruciate ligament, are shorn as a result and must be repaired, just to be able to walk.
Recovery sufficient for return to play competitively is another matter altogether.
It is unclear whether or not Milton experienced the same vascular injury Miller did. Damage to the popliteal artery occurs in roughly one out of every five knee dislocations. However, Milton’s family did reveal that Milton had “successful” surgery just hours after the injury.
Done for this season and probably all of next, the junior was considered a borderline NFL prospect, despite stellar statistics, because of his size (5-foot-10 and 185 pounds). So what are the chances we will see Milton and Miller on a football field again?
The current issue of the medical journal Sports Health provides answers in a study out of the University of Michigan. Entitled “Return to Play After Multiligament Knee Injuries in National Football League Athletes,” the investigation looked at 50 players injured between 2000 and 2016.
Those who suffered tears to the ACL and medial collateral ligament returned to play 70.8 percent of the time and did so in 10 months on average. Those whose injuries involved the ACL, the posterior cruciate ligament and/or the lateral collateral ligament and surrounding capsule had a return rate of only 55.6 percent and took an average of 15 months. Finally, only 50 percent of victims of a complete dislocation ever returned, requiring 20 months to come back.
So, it is not impossible to recover and return to play at the NFL level after an injury as devastating as Milton’s and Miller’s.
Returning to play is one hurdle, but at the same level of production as pre-injury is another. There, the numbers are not so good. Those with an ACL/MCL injury did so 43.5 percent of the time. Add PCL and/or LCL involvement to the mix and those affected came back as productive as before only 18.5 percent of the time. None of the victims of dislocation were able to do so.
Age and position play a role. So, my bet is on the 21-year-old quarterback rather than the 34-year-old tight end.
However, I’ll be rooting for both.