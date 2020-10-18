 Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDICINE: COVID-19 craziness clouds concussion certainty
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: COVID-19 craziness clouds concussion certainty

Over the last two months, just when you think COVID-19-related craziness has reached its limit, another story emerges that temporarily tops all.

Just last weekend, Notre Dame returned with a convincing win over Florida State after being idle the previous two Saturdays due to 39 players being sidelined by COVID-19. In the game’s immediate aftermath, head coach Brian Kelly awarded game balls neither to an offensive, defensive or special teams star. Instead, the honorees were Irish head athletic trainer Rob Hunt and team physician Dr. Matt Leizler, credited with restoring the health of the Irish.

Meanwhile, numerous other college and professional football teams could not escape COVID-19 during the last week. Nor could several local high school athletic squads with Highland football taking a hiatus of at least a week, Lake Central volleyball having to use a substitute squad of largely freshmen in a sectional loss to Merrillville and Clark boys soccer exiting the Class 2A regional before playing a match.

Despite these detours and demises, though, sports have gone on for more teams than not. Consequently, the typical medical concerns associated with athletics continue and should not be ignored. Furthermore, when such a story emerges and is able to work its way past the clutter of COVID-19, accuracy remains paramount.

Unfortunately, a recent study regarding concussion and recovery briefly surfaced last month in media reports that were off the mark.

If you were to believe the articles published in the wake of the study, you would have thought the researchers had concluded that every high school student who suffers a concussion should be required to sit out a minimum of 30 days.

However, neither the data generated by the study nor the researchers, discussing their findings, said any such thing.

The source of the confusion was the study’s discovery that the AVERAGE time for return to sport among teenagers, following a concussion, was 30.4 days.

Still, throughout the investigation, the study subjects were allowed to return to sport whenever neurocognitive tests returned to preconcussion levels and the athlete was able to complete “the six-step pathway recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with each step requiring a minimum of 24 hours and the athlete to remain asymptomatic.”

Thus, there were athletes who returned as soon as seven days after being injured. Conversely, there were others who needed nearly two months.

Completed at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, the study was published in the July/August issue of the journal Orthopedics. While the investigation did not discover a minimum teenage recovery time of one month, it did find that sports with the greatest number of concussions were football, hockey and soccer in that order. Hockey’s prominence is partially attributable to a higher-than-normal participation rate in the Motor City area.

Yet, there is no escaping the fact that concussed hockey players had higher rates of loss of consciousness and amnesia than any other sport.

As for factors prolonging recovery, the researchers identified history of previous concussion prior to the study, recurrent concussion during the study, female gender, and those diagnosed post-game rather than in-game.

“These findings underscore the importance of vigilance during the game and prompt diagnosis of concussions by team physicians,” the authors concluded, without ever mentioning any need to sideline a concussion victim for a minimum of a month.

Such a lack of vigilance regarding head trauma is outlined in the current issue of Sports Illustrated, in a story by Michael Rosenberg that reports on the 12 linebackers who were on the USC football roster in 1989. One of those 12 was NFL Hall-of-Famer Junior Seau. Most know the tragic story surrounding his suicide in 2012.

What Rosenberg goes on to tell his readers is that four more of the 12, Scott Ross, David Webb, Alan Wilson and Matt Gee, have died since, all before the age of 50. And all the apparent victims of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

A good read, the sad saga describes a game played with an aggressive recklessness that was celebrated. Such conduct today draws penalty flags and ejections.

Will such sanctions suffice? We may not know until somebody writes the story of today’s USC linebackers, 30 years from now. By then, head trauma will surely still be an issue but COVID-19 just another sports history footnote.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty

