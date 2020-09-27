SPORTS MEDICINE: Current chaos in keeping with 2020

Where do I begin, to tell the story of what transpired in the COVID-crippled sports world last weekend and since?
Locally, it started with an announcement Sept. 17 that the Lowell High School football team had a positive COVID-19 case that had resulted in an additional 15 players being quarantined. That was on top of five others who had already been quarantined. Consequently, the Red Devils canceled their game with the Hobart Brickies.
Notre Dame football was next. As kickoff approached on Sept. 19, The Fighting Irish announced that eight players would be unavailable but only one, safety Kyle Hamilton, had a known injury. The curious were left to conclude what afflicted the other seven. Among the missing for obvious, but unstated, reasons were co-starter weak side linebackers Marist Liufau and Shayne Simon.
Enter scout team linebacker Jack Kiser, a sophomore from tiny Pioneer High School in Royal Center, Indiana. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Football was suddenly a starter and made the most of his opportunity, leading the team in tackles and earning the game ball after a 52-0 victory over the University of South Florida.
Despite that good news, the circumstances that contributed to Kiser’s sudden stardom were ominous for the continuation of college football in South Bend.
And perhaps an omen for the events that were to unfold in the NFL, as the weekend headed for what would be a catastrophic conclusion that involved far more than COVID-19.
Before the San Diego Chargers ever stepped on the field Sept. 20, the team announced that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor would not play due to complications from an injection. “Complications” was an understatement and more than a little misleading. The complication was a punctured lung from a needle that was intended to provide pain-relieving medication to two broken ribs. Injured the week before, at the very start of the game, Taylor played through the discomfort and wasn’t diagnosed until days later.
In light of how well first round pick Justin Herbert played in Taylor’s stead, the nature of the attempt to keep Taylor playing looked all the more foolish. Any time a needle is stuck blindly into the rib cage, a punctured lung is a real risk and one not worth taking.
However, that was only the start of the carnage. According to The Athletic, during the 14 NFL games on Sunday, there were 40 game-ending injuries; more than a few were season-ending.
In the wake of an abbreviated preseason that has clearly contributed to poor conditioning, torn ligaments and tendons have been commonplace. Since training camp opened barely a month ago, per The Athletic, 12 players’ seasons have ended with ruptured tendons. In an entire NFL season, that number typically doesn’t reach 10. Torn ACLs have been just as common. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton were among those to suffer the dreaded injury a week ago. Panthers running back Christian McCaffery and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo experienced high ankle sprains that should sideline them weeks.
It is bad enough that the stands are empty. At this rate, the NFL’s rosters will soon be empty of stars.
While soft tissue injuries seem to be out of control among the pros, at least the NFL has a handle on COVID-19. Just ask the five head coaches fined $100,000 by the league for not wearing masks during their games. Pete Carroll (Seahawks), Vic Fangio (Broncos), Jon Gruden (Raiders), Sean Payton (Saints), and Kyle Shanahan (49ers) all have lighter wallets.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame has a lighter schedule — at least for now, thanks to the postponement of Saturday’s game with Wake Forest, the result of 23 players being unavailable, infected with COVID-19 or quarantined thanks to contact tracing.
The Irish are not alone at the college level. As the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference attempt to start an abbreviated season (with no bye weeks built in to accommodate COVID-related postponements), both would do well to consider the University of Houston’s fortunes — or lack thereof. The Cougars have had five different opponents scheduled over the last four weeks but have yet to play a single one, each opting out for COVID-related reasons. They’ll try again on Oct. 8, this time with Tulane.
Not satisfied with the bad luck of one team? Consider then the ACC. Besides the Notre Dame/Wake Forest game being put off, contests involving North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have already been postponed or canceled. In all, 22 FBS-level games have fallen victim to COVID-19 since the start of the season.
Daily rapid testing — promised by the Big Ten — may largely eliminate spread of the virus among teammates and theoretically decrease the likelihood of future cancellations. However, when an athlete is outside team facilities, his risk of exposure in classrooms and living spaces will be the same as it is for any other student.
Locally, high schools have not the wherewithal to do any type of regular testing. On Friday, Michigan City returned after missing two games and Lowell after missing just one with victories. Yet concurrently, Valparaiso football was forced into a two-game hiatus and Griffith girls soccer ended its season.
All this chaos is consistent with 2020 and offers a clear vision of the obstacles Big Ten, MAC and Indiana high school teams face in the weeks to come.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!