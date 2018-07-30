Before April 20 , Danny Farquhar was not all that famous. A journeyman reliever, the 31-year-old Farquhar had bounced between the minor and big leagues for the previous seven years, ever since first coming up with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.
Stops in Seattle and Tampa Bay ensued before he landed last year with the White Sox.
The stardom may never come. However, the events of April 20 — and the days thereafter — have brought attention that Farquhar could have skipped.
In the sixth inning against the Astros that night at Guaranteed Rate Field, he surrendered two runs in just two-thirds of an inning, returned to the White Sox dugout, and — in short order — collapsed into the arms of White Sox athletic trainer Herm Schneider.
A ruptured brain aneurysm was the cause of the sudden loss of consciousness. A brain aneurysm is when a blood vessel in the brain balloons and fills with blood. And when it ruptured it caused a stroke.
Fortunately, Rush University Medical Center was a short ambulance ride away and the physician to treat him was no “journeyman.”
Dr. Demetrius K. Lopes, pronounced Lopez, was section chief of cerebrovascular neurosurgery at Rush. Lopes performed two procedures on Farquhar over the next few days, and Farquhar was released from the hospital May 7. Then on June 1, Lopes was standing by his patient’s side at Guaranteed Rate Field as he threw out the first pitch.
That is the extent of big league pitching Farquhar will be doing for the remainder of this season. While Lopes will allow Farquhar to resume his career, it won’t be until 2019.
Meanwhile, Lopes made a career move of his own.
As this month began, Lopes left Rush after 18 years. However, he continued practicing in Munster, where he is now a leading neuroendovascular surgeon on staff at Community Hospital.
On July 20, he and I briefly discussed Farquhar’s treatment before focusing on his plans for stroke care in Northwest Indiana.
First, Lopes made it clear he could not reveal specifics of Farquhar’s condition beyond what had been already published because he had not received permission from his patient to do so.
Arriving at the Rush emergency room alive was, perhaps, the pitcher’s biggest hurdle. “Thirty percent of victims (or a ruptured aneurysm) die right away,” said Lopes. “Twenty-five percent of survivors end up with severe disability.”
It is far better to catch the aneurysm before it completely ruptures and sometimes there are warning signs. In hindsight, did Farquhar display any? The classic sign is a severe headache, described usually as the worst of one’s life. In Farquhar’s case we’ll never know because he has amnesia, with no memory of the hours leading up to the event, according to Lopes. As for baseball being a risk factor, Lopes says that was not the case at all.
A graduate of the medical school at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, Lopes completed his neurology residency at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis before a neurosurgery residency and subsequent fellowship at State University of New York at Buffalo.
While he made the news for treating a ruptured aneurysm, he treats all types of stroke. “Only 20 percent are hemorrhagic (bleeding), such as a ruptured aneurysm,” he explained. “The other 80 percent are ischemic, the result of blocked circulation in the brain.”
The symptoms for an ischemic stroke are very different from the previously cited severe headache.
“There is usually no pain,” Lopes warned. “Weakness, numbness, difficulty with speech and loss of balance are the signs.”
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association both refer to the acronym FAST: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911.
Regardless of the nature of a stroke, ischemic or hemorrhagic, time is of the essence, Lopes said. The sooner treatment is initiated, the less permanent injury — with resultant disability — there is to the brain.
“Over the last 5-10 years, through multiple trials at Rush, we have developed treatments for ischemic stroke that we did not have before. This is a game-changer,” he said. “More patients can benefit from these treatments if they come to a center (where they) can be deployed in a short period of time.
“This region is a prime area to institute these treatments. We are in the ‘stroke belt.’”
Lopes believes he and his colleagues will be able to create an “almost perfect” system of care from the paramedics, to the emergency room, to the operating room, to post-operative recovery. By 2020, he expects the number of stroke victims who will be able to receive care locally, instead of requiring care at a medical center in Chicago or Indianapolis, to double.
“Several years ago, we made a commitment to establish a robust neuroendovascular service line at Community Healthcare System that would advance the way stroke and related conditions are treated here in Northwest Indiana,” said Donald P. Fesko, president and chief executive officer of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana.
“Today, we have all the pieces in place to provide an interventional-ready program at Community Hospital in Munster for patients requiring this critical level of care," Fesko continued, echoing Lopes. "We are currently working toward becoming a Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center now that we have the teams and technology available to significantly improve the outcomes of these patients, close to home.”