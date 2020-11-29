SPORTS MEDICINE: Drew Brees poster boy for wreck of a football season

The care provided to Saints quarterback Drew Brees over the last month, though, goes far beyond suggesting. Sometime during New Orleans’ win at Tampa Bay on Nov. 8, Brees broke three ribs on his right side. Yet, that injury went undiagnosed until after he broke eight more ribs on his left side when he was body-slammed to the turf the next week by San Francisco’s Kentavius Street. The hit drew a roughing-the-passer penalty but no suspension or fine. (Yet the league office saw fit on Sunday to fine the Saints $500,000 and take away a seventh round draft pick for failing to observe COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the above-mentioned victory over the Buccaneers.)

Multiple breaks to the ribs usually are limited to car wrecks or falls from a height. They are often accompanied by a collapsed lung, which can be life-threatening. Brees’ injury against the 49ers occurred during the first half. Yet, there he was in pads on the sideline during the second half, not fully examined and properly diagnosed — with all those fractures and a collapsed lung — until after the game.

Why the delay?