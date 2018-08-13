When Munster High School head athletic trainer Mary Spina hosted a workshop on heat illness and spine injuries on July 19, athletic trainers, physicians and paramedics from all over Northwest Indiana were in attendance.
And the first topic of conversation concerned the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair from heatstroke, which had occurred just over a month earlier, on June 13.
All in attendance wondered how it could have happened.
The key to treating heatstroke is having a plan. That plan should include knowledge of, and vigilance for, the signs of heatstroke; being properly equipped with and immediately employing a rectal thermometer and an on-field cold-water immersion tub; and all emergency providers understanding the importance of cooling before transporting.
According to multiple reports published since Friday by ESPN, none of those steps were followed on May 29, the day McNair collapsed.
Heatstroke is most likely to occur in the first week of a summer conditioning program or the first week of preseason camp. In McNair’s case, it was the former. Those most likely to suffer heatstroke are offensive linemen, which McNair was. One of the first signs of heatstroke is a decreasing level of consciousness. Before he was fully stricken, according to ESPN, McNair needed assistance to walk and remain standing.
After two teammates helped McNair complete the last of 10 110-yard sprints, the ESPN report quoted Maryland football head athletic trainer Wes Robinson as saying, “Drag his (expletive) across the field.”
Thereafter, he was eventually placed on a golf cart and driven to an inside training room. Was he placed in a cold-water immersion tub once there?
Ultimately, an ambulance was called. By the time he arrived at a nearby emergency room, McNair had a body temperature of 106 degrees. Given that report, it is highly unlikely that cold-water immersion occurred. A liver transplant ensued days later but ultimately to no avail.
Six days after McNair died, Maryland hired former University of South Carolina athletic trainer Dr. Rod Walters to look into the incident.
On Aug. 3, with Walters' investigation apparently ongoing, football training camp opened with no action having been taken against any Maryland football staff.
Only after the first of ESPN’s reports was released Friday was Robinson placed on administrative leave. Accompanying him out the door — at least temporarily — was assistant athletic director for athletic training Steve Nordwall.
However, neither was in charge during the workout in question. According to ESPN, "The strength and conditioning staff, led by Rick Court, supervised the workout." Yet, Court continued in his position until Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, with the outcry continuing, head football coach DJ Durkin was placed on leave.
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans, in a letter to Terrapins fans, admitted the reason for the action taken against Durkin was “allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports.”
Were ESPN’s reports the first Evans knew of these “allegations?” Had Walters’ investigation turned up any of this? If it had, action should have been taken sooner.
However, relying on media reports alone is extremely unfair to all concerned especially Nordwall, who apparently wasn’t even there.
Despite all the media attention, associate athletic director for sports performance David Klossner has retained his job. Also an athletic trainer, he is Court’s and Nordwall’s boss.
Fans of Indiana college athletic programs may recognize some of these names. Klossner was the head athletic trainer at DePauw, and then served as director of the NCAA Sports Science Institute in Indianapolis before going to Maryland five years ago.
Nordwall was an assistant athletic trainer at Notre Dame in the late 90s.
Robinson, who has been with Maryland for 12 years, was an assistant athletic trainer for Purdue’s football team for the seven years prior.
While Court, Durkin, Norwall and Robinson will be absent Tuesday and for the forseeable future, football continues at Maryland.
And at high schools all over Northwest Indiana, where the heat index is predicted to reach 98 degrees Tuesday. That calls for “extreme caution” according to IHSAA guidelines. Does your child’s high school athletic department have a plan in place so what happened to McNair is not repeated?