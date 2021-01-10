SPORTS MEDICINE: Fields of gold not those of song in college football

You may remember “Fields of Gold” from Sting’s 1993 album “Ten Summoner’s Tale.” It only reached 23 on the US singles chart but is the singer’s signature song and was inspired by the view from his UK hometown of the surrounding farm fields at sunset.

As the college football season reaches its conclusion on Monday, despite the color of its playing surfaces — usually green, its fields have been seen by those who rule the game as routes to the gold that mythically sits at the end of a rainbow.

There is no other way to explain major colleges moving forward with the season when all of their colleagues at the Division II and III levels, and at most Division I FCS programs, did not. Playing was strictly about the television revenue that props up the salaries of entire athletic departments.

For many of the players, suiting up was about love of the game but, in the upcoming CFP championship, many of the combatants have also been motivated by the pursuit of riches — those to be found in the NFL.

How else to view events that transpired in the second quarter — and continued thereafter — of the semifinal game between Clemson and Ohio State?