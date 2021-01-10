SPORTS MEDICINE: Fields of gold not those of song in college football

You may remember “Fields of Gold” from Sting’s 1993 album “Ten Summoner’s Tale.” It only reached 23 on the US singles chart but is the singer’s signature song and was inspired by the view from his UK hometown of the surrounding farm fields at sunset.
As the college football season reaches its conclusion on Monday, despite the color of its playing surfaces — usually green, its fields have been seen by those who rule the game as routes to the gold that mythically sits at the end of a rainbow.
There is no other way to explain major colleges moving forward with the season when all of their colleagues at the Division II and III levels, and at most Division I FCS programs, did not. Playing was strictly about the television revenue that props up the salaries of entire athletic departments.
For many of the players, suiting up was about love of the game but, in the upcoming CFP championship, many of the combatants have also been motivated by the pursuit of riches — those to be found in the NFL.
How else to view events that transpired in the second quarter — and continued thereafter — of the semifinal game between Clemson and Ohio State?
With 6:10 remaining in the first half, the Buckeyes were leading 21-14 and faced a third and 13 at the Tigers’ 30. Quarterback Justin Fields dropped back to pass. However, with no receivers open, he scrambled up the middle for 11 yards before he was leveled by a crown-of-the-helmet hit to his right side by Tigers linebacker James Skalski.
Fields did not get up.
Within moments, my cell phone lit up with texts from ex-Notre Dame footballers who played during my time there as an athletic trainer. They were concerned that Fields had suffered broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, and/or an injured liver. Then the conversation turned to whether or not Skalski’s hit was clean or legal, while the officials decided if the All-American had earned a targeting penalty which would result in automatic ejection.
Ultimately, the decision was that Skalski would not be allowed to continue.
Judging by the nature of the hit he took, how much pain he was in and how long it took to get him off the field, Fields certainly seemed entirely unlikely to continue, either.
Yet, after being on the sideline for just one play, a clearly suffering Fields returned to toss a 9-yard touchdown pass that put Ohio State up two scores, while making the quarterback’s pain even worse. Only 4:25 was left in the half at that point. Surely, Fields would be taken to the locker room for a more thorough evaluation including an X-ray.
However, Clemson went three and out in less than two minutes, and there was Fields to take snaps with 3:10 remaining. And before the half expired, he would throw a 12-yard touchdown pass to increase Ohio State’s lead to 21 and essentially put the game out of reach.
Just before the second half resumed, ESPN reported that Ohio State coach Ryan Day had told Fields that he “had” to play.
In postgame interviews, the signal caller told media members that Buckeye medical staff didn’t tell him anything. “I took a shot or two and just ran back out there,” he said. “But it’s pretty much my whole right (side) is sore. That’s messed up and a little my hip. But they didn’t give me a diagnosis at all.” According to published reports, no X-ray either.
At best, it all sounded a little callous. Many in the media cried foul, with at least one accusing Day and Buckeye medics of intentional negligence.
But was it?
I suspect Day was agreeing with Fields, that he “had” to play.
Coming off multiple poor performances in Big Ten play, Fields was having the game of his life and chasing some gold of his own, in the form of a higher NFL draft pick. Furthermore, draft status aside, a competitor like Fields was not going to come out of such a big game.
Unless the adults in the room decided to hold him out. Should they have?
He seemed in no shape to resume after missing just one play. Still, as physically impaired as he was, he threw a touchdown pass.
Furthermore, for the remainder of the game, he looked fairly functional — maybe better than that to Clemson.
In the days following the game, Day said his medical team made the decision to allow Fields to return and that the Buckeye medics are the best. Other than that, the coach held to his policy of not discussing player injuries.
Day is correct. The football team’s medical staff is nationally renowned. On the sideline, they would have been on the lookout for red flags, thoroughly queried Fields, and performed a complete physical exam.
Seven years ago, I reported on precisely such a situation where red flags appeared.
At the time, University of Houston head athletic trainer Mike O’Shea was credited with saving the life of defensive back D.J. Hayden. Months later, Hayden would strike gold as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders. He continues playing, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Had Fields suffered serious internal injury, he would have displayed the same signs and symptoms that Hayden did to alert O’Shea. Medics of the caliber of those at Ohio State would have recognized them and reacted appropriately.
Nonetheless, I remain troubled by Fields initially returning after just one play and no X-ray at half time. I was not there but cannot help wondering if the prize sometimes outshines the safety of the individuals pursuing it.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.