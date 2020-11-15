SPORTS MEDICINE: Hamstrung by incomplete therapy

As last month ended, I had promised to report on repeat anterior cruciate ligament injuries and, perhaps, how best to prevent them.
The COVID-19 crisis confounded that commitment for a couple of weeks. However, as the basketball season attempts to start and given the high number of ACL tears in the game, the time is right.
A single ACL tear is bad enough, but as an extensive literature review published in the current issue of Sports Health illustrates, another tear to the reconstructed ligament or the ACL on the opposite side occurs all too often and too soon among teenage athletes.
Co-authored by nationally renowned Cincinnati orthopedic surgeon Dr. Frank Noyes, the article reported that one in five teenagers, who underwent an ACL reconstruction, suffered a second ACL injury within five years of the original injury. Males were more likely to suffer failure of the graft than females. When the opposite knee was involved, gender made no difference.
Type of graft also mattered, with those harvested from a hamstring tendon nearly twice as likely to fail (15%) as those coming from the patellar tendon (9%).
On a more positive note, 87% of teenagers who had their ACL reconstructed were able to return to sports participation and a total of 80% resumed a high risk sport.
Having that second injury, though, cut short too many comebacks. Citing studies of adults, Noyes blamed many of the re-injuries on surgeons relying too much on time since surgery and manual muscle tests rather than objective strength and function tests when allowing return to sport.
Studies out of the University of Delaware over the last two years have looked at a specific rehabilitation program for ACL reconstruction that includes exercises intended to challenge and to improve balance.
The first study, published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy in 2018 focused on male athletes and found only one o f 20 participants suffered a re-injury over the course of two years.
The second, published in the September issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy demonstrated far less benefit for females. Nine of the 20 women going through the same program suffered a second ACL injury within two years.
The authors concluded that 10 therapy sessions over the course of five weeks — apparently sufficient for the men — were inadequate for the women. The Delaware investigators cited other studies showing the best results occur if a rehabilitation program focuses on quadriceps strengthening and balance training over the course of 9 to 12 months.
That conclusion was bolstered by the fact that only hamstring grafts tore among the Delaware subjects. Those with that type of graft had been allowed to return to sport four months sooner than those whose graft came from the patellar tendon. The latter traditionally takes longer because it is often more painful. Yet, that extra time probably allows the graft to more fully mature.
In short, at least for the females in the Delaware study, the culprit was incomplete rehabilitation.
A study just released online by Sports Health blamed the same for poor performance upon return to sport after a hamstring strain. Conducted by Australian investigators, the study looked at professional soccer, rugby, and Australian Rules football players who suffered hamstring strains over the course of one season and who had played at least five games prior to injury and at least five games after returning.
The researchers were motivated by a hamstring injury rate of 17% in all of those sports in Australia each year, the highest rate for any lower extremity muscle group.
A total of 15 players qualified for the study and the focus of the study was on their ability to sprint upon returning to play. The study determined that seven of the 15 could run just as fast for just as long after the injury but seven others were significantly impaired in their ability to maintain top speed for the remainder of the season. One of the subjects was actually better.
The authors surmised that, as was the case with failed ACL surgeries, there was too much focus on time since injury and too little on actual function. “It is recommended,” they concluded, “that additional attention be paid to high-speed running during the rehabilitation and return-to-sport process.”
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
