No helmet will prevent a concussion. No brace will stop an anterior cruciate ligament from tearing.
However, as dreaded as they are, neither a concussion nor an ACL tear is the most common injury in high school sports. The sprained ankle is, and it is not cheap. Limp into an emergency room with one and — according to a study published in Sports Health two years ago — expect to spend at least $1,000. That includes neither the cost of physical therapy, which is underutilized, nor of missing at least a week of school or work — which occurs 25 percent of the time.
Yet for as little as $25, the injury is largely preventable — with a brace.
Earlier this year, The British Journal of Sports Medicine published an updated consensus statement out of the Netherlands on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of ankle sprains.
One of its primary conclusions was that, “Preventive efforts against first-time and recurrent ankle sprains have shown high cost benefits. Both neuromuscular training and ankle braces have been proven beneficial as a preventive investment due to lower societal costs. Comparisons between measures have indicated bracing to be superior to taping and neuromuscular training as a preventive option.”
Still, ankle braces are not entirely foolproof. Further, the stubborn will continue to ignore their benefits. Consequently, ankle sprains still occur.
How then to diagnose severity and manage recovery most economically in terms of finances and time?
Typically fearful of coincidental fracture, physicians will usually order X-rays when faced with a newly swollen ankle. Yet, the BJSM article warns against the overuse of X-rays by advocating the Ottawa Ankle Rules: pain on the dorsal (upper) side of one or both malleoli (ankle bones), point tenderness at the base of the fifth metatarsal, point tenderness on the navicular bone, inability to walk at least four steps. If the victim has none of the above, then an X-ray is unnecessary.
If there is no fracture, the article then recommends waiting 4-5 days before manually assessing the severity of damage to ligaments. Other tests, such as stress X-rays, are not recommended. MRI is endorsed only in the case of stalled recovery.
A diagnosis may be made but controversy continues, at this point, over treatment. To cast or not to cast?
The consensus among the Dutch experts is that, “Use of functional support (bracing) and exercise therapy is preferred as it provides better outcomes compared with immobilization. If immobilization is applied to treat pain or edema, it should be for a maximum of 10 days after which functional treatment should be commenced.”
Exercise has been proven to hasten recovery following an ankle sprain. For members of the general public, an unsupervised home program may be sufficient. Physical therapists and athletic trainers, on the other hand, have the skills that will “lead to a faster return to sport in patients after a lateral ankle sprain” according to the consensus statement.
Besides exercise, should treatment include the traditional RICE — rest, ice, compression and elevation?
Remarkably, the article reports that there is no proof that RICE works on its own. In combination with early weight bearing and exercise, though, it is beneficial.
Motion, strength and balance are the keys to return to function. Nonetheless, to get there, discomfort must be treated, too. How best to address the pain is one last dispute for the Dutch researchers.
Traditionally, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, have been prescribed to relieve pain and swelling but acetaminophen, which causes fewer side effects, “seems to be equally effective,” according to the article. The advice then is that, “care should be taken in NSAID usage as it is associated with complications and may suppress or delay the natural healing process.”