Last week at the 2018 Blackhawks Convention, goalie Corey Crawford said he is recovering from an undisclosed “upper body” injury that has sidelined him since December. He is not quite ready to return, but hoped he would be by the time training camp starts in September.
What could this undisclosed injury be?
Crawford said he couldn’t say and asked those questioning him “to respect that.”
Respect what? What is the big secret?
In January, Blackhawks senior adviser Scotty Bowman said, in no uncertain terms on a Toronto radio station, that Crawford had post-concussion syndrome. A day later, he walked that back and said he was just speculating.
Three sources told Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mark Lazerus that Crawford was dealing with "vertigo-like symptoms."
Post-concussion syndrome is no cause for shame or secrecy.
However, it should be a cause for concern. The longer one has it, the less likely the recovery.
When asked if he was worried about his long-term future, Crawford, 33, became emotional and admitted, “a little bit.”
Perhaps he should be, not so much from a single concussion but from the repetitive hits to the head that come with playing hockey for as long as he has.
A study published online last week in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology looked at the brains of individuals — post-mortem, who had participated in boxing, football, ice hockey, martial arts, rugby, and/or soccer. Specifically, the researchers were looking for evidence of Lewy body disease, or LBD, which is associated with Parkinson's disease and Parkinsonism, degenerative conditions of the brain. They found that playing the above-listed sports for more than eight years significantly increased one’s risk of developing LBD.
Those results would be consistent with previous studies out of the Mayo Clinic that show no such risk, if those sports are played only during the four years of high school.
While there may not be a long-term risk of consequences from playing those sports in high school, high frequency intentional use of the head, as the initial point of contact, has been shown to be at least temporarily harmful to high school athletes. So say multiple studies out of Purdue.
Another study, presented earlier this month in Indianapolis at the American Academy of Neurology’s annual sports concussion conference and performed at the University of Delaware, seems to further confirm the ongoing work in West Lafayette.
With the high school soccer season having started Monday in Indiana, the news out of Delaware is sobering: high frequency heading of the ball is associated with significant balance impairment.
The opening of the fall sports season also means the start of school can’t be far behind. And while one may assume the greatest risk of concussion for a high school student would come from playing a contact/collision sport, researchers in New Mexico would dispute that.
They published a study in January in the American Journal of Public Health that found the risk for concussion was 60 percent higher in junior high and high school physical education classes than in after-school sports. Consequently, those same researchers called for better awareness of concussion among — and increased concussion-related training for — physical education teachers.
Better awareness, understanding and recognition are needed among parents, coaches, administrators and teachers. Exemplary leadership from the highest levels of sport, by sharing information and experiences, would make attainment of those goals more likely.
If the NHL cares about its paying public and the health of youngsters who aspire to follow in the skates of Crawford, then the league needs to be as forthcoming as the NFL has become.
Note: Forty-two years ago in the wake of Super Bowl X, a young Boston television sports reporter, Clark Booth, wrote "Death and Football" for a long extinct alternative publication known as The Real Paper.
In the article, Booth was the first — according to no less than the New York Times — to write about the possible link between professional football and dementia. Nobody paid attention. They're paying attention now. Booth died Friday at the age of 79. After retiring from TV work, he penned a weekly sports column for The Pilot, the Archdiocese of Boston’s newspaper. If I could someday be only half the writer he was. RIP.