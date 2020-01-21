You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons behind head-trauma headlines that hang on
Luke Kuechly

In this Nov. 17, 2016, photo, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) is taken off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, on the team’s website.

 Bob Leverone, File, Associated Press

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement on Jan. 14. Had he been 10 years older, the perennial All-Pro would not have generated more than a side-bar story outside of Charlotte. However, because of his age — just 28 — and his history of concussions, the Boston College product prompted headlines and hollering.

The video of the announcement was tough to watch both because of Kuechly’s tears and his apparent inability, at times, to get words out at all, even when he otherwise appeared fairly stoic. In short order, multiple observers were wondering if it was the head trauma not talking.

Kuechly never mentioned head injuries during his statement but when he said he felt he could no longer play “fast, physical, and strong,” the implication was pretty clear.

Shortly before the Panthers released Kuechly’s statement, the NFL was announcing that former commissioner Paul Tagliabue (1989-2006) had been selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial class. Rather than celebrating the induction, though, columnists from the Associated Press, New York Times, and USA Today, among others, decried the honor. Their gripes were identical: Tagliabue ignored the head trauma crisis in the League or, worse, attempted to cover it up.

Lost among all this hype are other recent stories of far greater import to the majority of those who play sports and are at risk of head trauma, and its immediate and long-term effects: youth and high school athletes.

In September 2016 in this space, I reported on a lawsuit against Pop Warner Football, USA Football, and the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE). It had been filed by two mothers whose sons were diagnosed postmortem with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Not only were the mothers seeking unspecified monetary damages but they also sought class status, hoping to represent all players who have played Pop Warner football since 1997. The two boys had played at that level from 1997 to 2004.

At the time, I wrote in part, “NOCSAE has never claimed that the helmets it certifies will prevent injuries to or conditions of the brain. Its sole purpose is to certify that helmets will prevent skull fracture.

“As for the claim that the defendants withheld or concealed information about the dangers of football, what they knew in 1997 is entirely different from what they know now. In fact, the defendants could argue their knowledge of head injuries — back at the time (the two boys) played — was limited by inaccurate information that had been published by researchers affiliated with the NFL.

“(As) to the thought of class status, the plaintiffs will have to show that playing Pop Warner football alone makes those playing it subject to CTE. The claim that their two sons became CTE victims from Pop Warner alone will be complicated by the fact that they also played in high school.”

In September, a federal judge in California denied the request for class certification. On Dec. 27, he dismissed the case altogether, just days before it was to go to trial. In his opinion, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez noted in particular the football the two boys had played after completing their time in Pop Warner.

The mothers vow to appeal.

Meanwhile, concussions will continue in all contact and collision sports, some preventable, others not. Regardless of blame, once a concussion has occurred, proper management is vital. Research featured in this space has proven the value of immediate removal from competition as opposed to later in game or practice. The players who seek care in the moments after experiencing symptoms recover twice as fast as those who wait and continue playing instead.

This month a study published online in JAMA Neurology looked at recovery based on how soon clinical management by a physician was initiated. The study found that those seen in clinic for the first time within seven days of the injury “recovered faster and were less likely to have prolonged (more than 30 days) recovery times than those who initiated care later (at 8-20 days).”

Dr. Michael Owens, the medical director of the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital, is not surprised by the findings.

“Student-athletes who are identified as having a possible concussion and are referred to the Concussion Clinic early, consequently having their injury managed appropriately, will typically have quicker resolution of their symptoms,” Owens said.

“If the student-athlete is delayed in receiving appropriate and necessary concussion interventions, they often suffer needlessly in terms of experiencing concussion-related symptoms and resolution of their symptoms are more prolonged,” he said.

“The types of interventions I’m referring to would include things such as education regarding concussion, activity restrictions, academic accommodations, and in some cases medication, therapy, or supportive counseling," Owens said. "Often, injured student-athletes will attempt to continue with their usual activities, including academics and athletics, when their concussed brains are really not up to the task. This puts them at risk for delayed recovery and additional injury."

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

