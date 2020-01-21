SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons behind head-trauma headlines that hang on

In September, a federal judge in California denied the request for class certification. On Dec. 27, he dismissed the case altogether, just days before it was to go to trial. In his opinion, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez noted in particular the football the two boys had played after completing their time in Pop Warner.

The mothers vow to appeal.

Meanwhile, concussions will continue in all contact and collision sports, some preventable, others not. Regardless of blame, once a concussion has occurred, proper management is vital. Research featured in this space has proven the value of immediate removal from competition as opposed to later in game or practice. The players who seek care in the moments after experiencing symptoms recover twice as fast as those who wait and continue playing instead.

This month a study published online in JAMA Neurology looked at recovery based on how soon clinical management by a physician was initiated. The study found that those seen in clinic for the first time within seven days of the injury “recovered faster and were less likely to have prolonged (more than 30 days) recovery times than those who initiated care later (at 8-20 days).”

Dr. Michael Owens, the medical director of the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital, is not surprised by the findings.