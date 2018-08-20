As the Chicago White Sox and their fans suffer through another lost season, one can only wonder how they would be doing if they still had left-handed starter Chris Sale.
When he was traded to the Boston Red Sox before the 2017 season, the South Siders received four prospects in return. Only one has played for the White Sox to date.
Yoan Moncada was considered the No. 1 prospect in the game when the trade was made. So far, the second baseman has disappointed. In his first full big league season, after 54 games with the big club last year, he leads the majors with 176 strikeouts and is batting .217. However, he is only 23.
Two of the other prospects, outfielder Luis Basabe and pitcher Victor Diaz, have yet to impress in the lower levels of the Sox system.
Meanwhile, for the second straight year, Sale is the ace of a Bosox squad that, this season, is flirting with the record for the most wins in baseball history.
So the trade has been a bust, right?
Not so fast my friends.
On Saturday, Sale went on the disabled list for the second time in a month with shoulder woes.
Meanwhile, the fourth prospect the White Sox received, right-handed starter Michael Kopech, has been mowing down opponents at Triple-A Charlotte of late. After a shaky June, the 2014 first-round pick has won four straight with a sub-2.00 ERA.
The pundits have been calling for his promotion. On Tuesday, they will get their wish when he debuts against the Twins.
The 22-year-old may have already made it to the majors, if he had behaved better in the minors.
Two years ago, his season was limited to 12 starts in A ball because he fractured his throwing hand when he got into a fight with a teammate during spring training.
A year earlier, he lasted 16 games at the Class A level because of a 50-game suspension after testing positive for the stimulant Oxilofrine.
Featured on ESPN’s "E:60" on Sunday, Kopech maintained that he has no idea how he ingested the substance. In his defense, he claimed he was trying to gain weight at the time and Oxilofrine is taken to help lose weight.
Too bad he hadn’t had the opportunity to read the International Olympic Committee’s consensus statement on dietary supplements and the high-performance athlete.
Published earlier this year in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, it’s opening abstract reads in part, “Inadvertent ingestion of substances prohibited under the anti-doping codes that govern elite sport is a known risk of taking some supplements … expert professional opinion and assistance is strongly advised before an athlete embarks on supplement use.”
The IOC statement makes the case for using Vitamin D, iron and calcium by those who are deficient in those micro-nutrients. As I explained in this space on May 28, Vitamin D is crucial for runners looking to prevent stress fractures.
During cold season, Vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics offer benefit along with Vitamin D.
The statement also endorses, sports drinks, energy drinks — with low levels of caffeine — and protein-enhanced foods such as milk, yogurt, ice cream and cereal bars. Protein powder supplements and sports bars also make the list but with warnings regarding contamination by banned substances. Is that what happened to Kopech?
Among supposed performance boosters, creatine, nitrate and beta-alanine received the IOC blessing. How could nitrate not? Its source isn’t a pill but leafy green and root vegetables. Sodium bicarbonate makes the cut, too, but with the warning that it will likely cause stomach trouble.
The BJSM article also covers allowed supplements that supposedly help the immune system, improve training capacity and recovery, and “assist with physique changes” — revealing which supplements work and which don’t.
The statement closes by warning one last time that an athlete using supplements “requires the input of a well-informed sports nutrition professional.”