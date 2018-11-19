In 2017, the Minnesota Vikings were one of the four best teams in the NFL, finishing the regular season 13-3, before being eliminated by the Eagles in the NFC finals.
Nonetheless, team management decided to change quarterbacks, signing Kirk Cousins away from the Redskins.
In 2018, the results — so far — have not been as good, with head coach Mike Zimmer’s team now 5-4-1 after Sunday’s loss at Soldier Field.
At least they are not the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who have a losing record and are in danger of not making the playoffs.
However, that is the nature of the NFL; change is inevitable and in the age of free agency, that change tends to be even more rapid and dramatic with personnel. Teams expect it.
Yet, the Vikings experienced one major change in personnel that could not have been anticipated. Two days before rookies were to report in July, offensive line coach Tony Sparano collapsed at home and could not be revived. He was only 56 years old.
Beloved by his players, most of Sparano’s career in the NFL had been as an assistant.
In 2008, though, he did get his shot at a head job, taking over the Dolphins. That first year in Miami, he did something nobody had done since 2002 and nobody has done again. He led a team other than the Patriots to the AFC East title.
But the success did not last. By 2011, with an overall record of 29-32, he was replaced.
That’s the life of an NFL head coach. High reward, but high risk. Hired to be fired. The same can really be said of an assistant, whose job security is dependent upon the success and whims of the head coach.
That means stress and too much of that takes a toll on the heart. By the way, Sparano’s cause of death? According to the Hennepin County medical examiner, arteriosclerotic heart disease.
Losing a job, changing residences and starting a new job are among stressful life events that may adversely affect one’s health, targeting the heart in particular.
After serving as head coach at his alma mater, the University of New Haven, from 1994 until 1998 and never having coached beyond the college level outside of New England, Sparano was hired as a quality control coach by the Cleveland Browns in 1999. Thereafter, over the course of 19 years, Sparano coached for nine different NFL teams across the country.
Talk about stress — and over the course of two decades.
“(Stress) has been added to the risk factors for coronary artery disease,” said Dr. Samer Abbas, an interventional cardiologist with Community Care Network in Munster, Hammond and East Chicago. “They have actually documented the people that have a way of relaxation whether meditating, yoga, therapy, vacation, social support, family support — they have proven in studies over and over that those (people) have a much lower risk of acute myocardial infarction over the people that have a high level of stress. You have to find a way to deal with it.”
How Sparano dealt with stress, if he did at all, is unknown. Still, it is known that there were clear warning signs in the days leading up to his death. Experiencing chest pain on July 19, he went to a hospital near his home. Tests were run, but he was discharged the following day, only to be found by his wife, unconscious in the kitchen on the morning of July 22.
Why didn’t those tests find what was wrong?
Published reports did not reveal the exact nature of those tests. Abbas assumes that at least a stress test was performed but warns that procedure is not 100 percent accurate but closer to 85 percent accurate.
Beyond that, he could only speculate.
“Do we miss stuff? Absolutely,” he said.
To avoid such misses, Abbas starts by calculating one’s overall risk based on factors such as diabetes, blood pressure, body weight and cholesterol. If the risk score is high, he will often recommend an angiogram in search of a blockage, especially if someone has already flunked a home stress test of sorts, such as getting chest pain while mowing the lawn.
