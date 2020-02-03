You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS MEDICINE: Mr. Smith went to Washington
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Mr. Smith went to Washington

Alamo Bowl Football

Redskin's quarterback Alex Smith attended the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

 Eric Gay, File, Associated Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepared last week for their first appearance in 50 years in a Super Bowl, Alex Smith could only wonder what could have been.

In 2016, at age 32, he was at the peak of his profession, leading Kansas City to a 12-4 regular-season record, AFC West Division championship, and first-round bye. Unfortunately, in the divisional round, the Chiefs would fall in a heartbreaker to the Steelers, 18-16. Still, having completed two-thirds of his pass attempts for over 3,500 yards, Smith was a Pro Bowl selection. The overall first pick out of Utah in the 2005 NFL draft was performing at the level expected with a rosy future.

Nonetheless, in the 2017 draft holding the 10th pick, the Chiefs chose Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an immensely talented but unpolished free-lancer. He may have thrown 41 touchdowns and for 5,052 yards in his final college season, but that was not enough for the Red Raiders to finish any better than 5-7.

Perhaps, the rookie would benefit under the tutelage of the All-Pro but surely he would not unseat him. Nor did he in 2017, as Smith made the Pro Bowl again, throwing for over 4,000 yards and leading the Chiefs to another AFC West title before falling in the first round to the Titans, 10-7.

However, with the Chiefs’ playoff spot secured, coach Andy Reid had rested his starting quarterback for the regular-season finale against Denver, giving Mahomes an opportunity. He made the most of it, completing 22-of-35 pass attempts for 284 yards, while steering Kansas City to a 27-24 win.

On March 15, 2018, barely two months after losing to the Titans, the Chiefs traded their All-Pro quarterback to the Redskins and Mr. Smith went to Washington.

Mahomes would go on to win the NFL MVP award in 2018, coming within an offsides penalty of leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Smith was guiding his new team to the NFC East Division lead, with a record of 6-3 through the first 10 weeks of the 2018 season.

Then on Nov. 18, the Redskins hosted the Texans. With 7:43 remaining in the third quarter, Smith was scrambling to avoid a sack before Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson caught up to the quarterback simultaneously. When the defenders got up from the collision, Smith was left supine, his right lower leg a twisted wreck.

A broken tibia had torn through the skin. The neighboring fibula was fractured, too. In a dark bit of irony, the injury occurred 33 years to the day after then-Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann suffered exactly the same consequences.

The orthopedic surgeon who put Theismann’s leg back together that night had been a student athletic trainer, two years my senior, at Notre Dame. The surgery went well and Theismann recovered without complication. Nonetheless, he was 36 years old at the time he was hurt. The earliest he would have been able to return was at age 38. It was not to be.

Smith’s circumstances have been a little different. First, he was “only” 34 when he was injured. If that was the only contrast between him and Theismann, Smith would be entirely grateful.

At the time he was carted off, he gestured to the crowd in thanks, bringing his hands together as if in prayer and seemingly asking the same from those in attendance.

He would need every one of them.

Too often, when bone erupts from skin, the opening provides a conduit for infectious bacteria to enter the body. That is precisely what happened to Smith. The infection became so severe that it caused potentially fatal sepsis. The damage to the bone and surrounding tissue from the injury and subsequent infection was so severe that even as Smith survived, there was serious question that the lower leg would not, triggering serious discussions about amputation.

That ended up not being necessary, either. However, the leg was held together for months by an external fixator, a cage-looking device, screwed to the tibia at multiple locations through his skin.

With life and limb saved, the next question Smith had was whether he would ever be able to play with his children again.

Through it all, as revealed by an in-studio interview with Smith during a segment of Saturday’s broadcast of ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” an ESPN crew was following Smith and his recovery. Now, he is contemplating a return to the game this fall at age 36.

It is far too soon to determine if he will be successful. However, you will be able to see how far he has come to date in April when ESPN dedicates an entire episode of its “E:60” series to the details of Smith’s injury and recovery.

A day after Smith appeared on “Outside the Lines,” Mahomes appeared in the Super Bowl, winning the game and taking MVP honors. Had Smith not been traded two years ago, given the talent that permeated this season’s Chiefs roster, it could very well have been him on that podium on Sunday night. We and he can only wonder.

John Doherty mug

John Doherty

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

