SPORTS MEDICINE: Mr. Smith went to Washington

Smith’s circumstances have been a little different. First, he was “only” 34 when he was injured. If that was the only contrast between him and Theismann, Smith would be entirely grateful.

At the time he was carted off, he gestured to the crowd in thanks, bringing his hands together as if in prayer and seemingly asking the same from those in attendance.

He would need every one of them.

Too often, when bone erupts from skin, the opening provides a conduit for infectious bacteria to enter the body. That is precisely what happened to Smith. The infection became so severe that it caused potentially fatal sepsis. The damage to the bone and surrounding tissue from the injury and subsequent infection was so severe that even as Smith survived, there was serious question that the lower leg would not, triggering serious discussions about amputation.

That ended up not being necessary, either. However, the leg was held together for months by an external fixator, a cage-looking device, screwed to the tibia at multiple locations through his skin.

With life and limb saved, the next question Smith had was whether he would ever be able to play with his children again.