Sunday brought another headline that few will notice in a lost season: “Foot injury to sideline Hutchison 2-4 weeks.”
For those who don’t know who Hutchison is, he is Bulls rookie forward Chandler Hutchison. An MRI on Saturday revealed an injury to one of two sesamoid bones in his right foot. (Sesamoid bones are imbedded in tendon. The patella or kneecap is the body’s largest. Those in the foot are small, sitting side-by-side in the ball of the foot.)
Just the night before, he had posted a double-double in a loss against the Clippers. However, the injury apparently occurred on Wednesday in a loss against the Hawks. Left unsaid by the Bulls was whether or not the team knew of the Boise State product’s discomfort before playing him 41 minutes against Los Angeles.
A Bulls press release said that Hutchison will be in a walking boot for 2-4 weeks. That means he will be sidelined longer than that. An injured bone may be “healed” but one does not get out of walking boot or cast and jump right back into the lineup. The immobilized joint must regain range of motion, strength and function. Lost overall conditioning also needs to be restored.
Those who come back too soon all too often suffer re-injury or worse.
Is that what happened to Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, 26, on Wednesday? The former IU star suffered an unusual injury, especially for his age, when he ruptured his quadriceps tendon (where the tendon attaches above the patella) in his right knee. Men in their mid-20s do not typically rupture tendons. Those in their late 30s do.
However, Oladipo exited a game against Atlanta on Nov. 17 after playing only five minutes due to right knee “soreness” and would miss the next 11 games for the same reason. Never described further by the team, was that soreness in the quadriceps tendon?
Unfortunately though, when it comes to recovery from injury in the NBA, hope springs eternal. So why should the Bulls or Pacers be any different than, say, the Los Angeles Lakers? One of these days, the Lakers’ PR flaks will be right regarding LeBron James’ imminent return.
He suffered a strained left groin on Christmas Day. The initial word from the team was that he would miss a “few” games. Then it was three weeks.
We are at the five-week mark now — as well we should be. Games missed? As of Sunday, 16.
The day after he was injured, James had an MRI that revealed a partial tear to one of the groin muscles. No surprise, since he described feeling a “pop.” That is a six-week injury at minimum, and for a 34-year-old, probably longer. The latest word from the Lakers is that James participated in full-contact defensive drills on Saturday, but he did not scrimmage.
NHL teams, particularly the Blackhawks, are far more circumspect regarding recovery from injury. The most recent concussion suffered by goalie Corey Crawford, 34, is a case in point. No hint has been given on when to expect a return. After having missed most of last season with a concussion, the longer this recovery takes, the more likely retirement seems.
Earlier this month, NHL star Rick Nash, 34, announced his retirement due to persistent concussion symptoms dating back to March 2018 when he was with the Bruins. He had missed six weeks for the same reason in 2013 while with the Rangers.
As much as athletes and their coaches would like, there is no magic fix yet for concussions, ruptured tendons and partially torn muscles.
However, medical advancements have made recovery shorter for other injuries that were previously long-term. At different points in the just concluded college football season, Alabama lost quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa to high ankle sprains. Until recently, that injury required a minimum of six weeks for recovery and often ended seasons.
However, for both Alabama signal callers, a rapid return to contact was possible due to a new surgical technique known as the “tightrope.” In fact, Tagovailoa was able to return to practice just two weeks after getting injured in the Southeast Conference final on Dec. 1. He would then excel in the national semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.
More on the tightrope next week.