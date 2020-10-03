SPORTS MEDICINE: National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Month a time to look back

Can you remember back to Feb. 11, 2020?

COVID-19 may have been raging in China, but it was thought here to be a distant problem. Although the virus had arrived by then in the United States, it had done so under the radar. There had yet to be a single death related to the infection recorded in this country at that point, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, life went normally on, with one notable exception. For Jay Bouwmeester of the St. Louis Blues, life nearly ended altogether.

As reported here at the time, the 36-year-old defenseman collapsed, the victim of sudden cardiac arrest. Fortunately, he did so on the Blues bench in the middle of a game at Anaheim, with athletic trainers and physicians present. A portable defibrillator (AED) was immediately deployed and he was successfully resuscitated. By the time he was placed on an ambulance stretcher to be transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, Bouwmeester was conscious and alert.

The initial prognosis was promising. However, three days after the initial incident, Bouwmeester had a defibrillator surgically implanted in his chest. Apparently, his condition was so serious that the procedure could not wait for a return to St. Louis.