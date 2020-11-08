SPORTS MEDICINE: Needles normally not needed in locker room

In the past, when I have written about needles in athletics, anabolic steroids have been the typical topic. Steroids may have left the headlines — pushed aside by concussion and more recently by COVID-19 — but they have not abandoned the locker room. If you think they went away with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, you are fooling yourself.

Sure, there are legitimate uses for needles in athletics, such as when an athlete is diabetic.

In many instances, though, when a needle comes out in locker room or training room, all concerned are courting trouble.

Besides delivering steroids, syringes may be even more commonly used on athletes to deliver medication intended to largely relieve or entirely block pain. The intentions are all good. So, what could go wrong?

For starters, pain is protective, inspiring movement to get away from its source, such as a sharp object or fire. In sports, however, pain generally inhibits movement that would cause further trauma in the area of a fracture, strain or sprain. Numbing such an injury allows motion that invites further damage. It also invites unwanted guests — with the hole in the skin, caused by the needle, being a conduit for bacterial infection.