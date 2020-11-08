 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS MEDICINE: Needles normally not needed in locker room
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Needles normally not needed in locker room

{{featured_button_text}}

In the past, when I have written about needles in athletics, anabolic steroids have been the typical topic. Steroids may have left the headlines — pushed aside by concussion and more recently by COVID-19 — but they have not abandoned the locker room. If you think they went away with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, you are fooling yourself.

Sure, there are legitimate uses for needles in athletics, such as when an athlete is diabetic.

In many instances, though, when a needle comes out in locker room or training room, all concerned are courting trouble.

Besides delivering steroids, syringes may be even more commonly used on athletes to deliver medication intended to largely relieve or entirely block pain. The intentions are all good. So, what could go wrong?

For starters, pain is protective, inspiring movement to get away from its source, such as a sharp object or fire. In sports, however, pain generally inhibits movement that would cause further trauma in the area of a fracture, strain or sprain. Numbing such an injury allows motion that invites further damage. It also invites unwanted guests — with the hole in the skin, caused by the needle, being a conduit for bacterial infection.

Roughly 40 years ago, when I was a student athletic trainer at Notre Dame, the basketball and hockey teams were traveling one weekend and several other students and I were left to staff an NCAA wrestling regional the Irish were hosting. (Such an arrangement would never occur today.)

At one point, as I returned to the training room from the arena, I noticed a visiting and clearly suffering wrestler sitting on a taping table surrounded by adults. As I approached the group, one identified himself as the team doctor and he asked for my assistance in giving an injection to the wrestler’s injured ribs.

I replied that injections like that were against our policy and that I would neither assist him nor allow the shot to take place. Immediately incensed, the physician demanded to speak to a Notre Dame team doctor. I handed him a nearby phone and offered to dial the number. He responded by stalking out followed by the wrestler and his coaches.

At the end of the session, I would find an empty vial of pain numbing medication on the floor in a hallway outside the training room.

In my five years in South Bend, the only times I witnessed physicians using pain numbing shots were in preparation to suture lacerations.

The reason for such caution went beyond fear of worsening an injury or causing an infection.

Before the Los Angeles Chargers ever stepped on the field Sept. 20, the team announced that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor would not play due to complications from an injection. “Complications” was an understatement and more than a little misleading. The complication was a punctured lung from a needle that had been aimed at two broken ribs but went too deep.

Blackhawks fans will have no trouble remembering the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals but they may also recall Bruin Patrice Bergeron taking the ice in Game 6 with a broken rib, torn rib cartilage and torn chest muscles. Injected with pain-killing medication pregame, he suffered a separated shoulder during the contest and, after the Chicago victory, was admitted to a Boston hospital with a partially collapsed lung.

Bruins officials variously speculated that the lung collapsed as a result of the injection, the fractured rib, and/or the hit which caused the separated shoulder — but the lung didn't collapse until after the game ended. You be the judge of that tale.

Heat illness and its effects may also prompt use of a needle. Crippled by dehydration-induced muscle cramps, athletes will be given fluids intravenously in an emergency situation by paramedics during a game or shortly thereafter.

I had never heard of the procedure being employed pregame until last week. The Raiders are not saying who administered the fluids or why it was done. However, just before their game in Cleveland, offensive lineman Trent Brown — just coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list — had to be rushed to the hospital for an air embolus that entered his bloodstream as a result of the procedure. If such an air bubble is large enough, it may fatally block circulation to the brain, heart or lungs.

Thankfully, none of these three episodes ended tragically.

Taylor has since recovered but was “Wally Pipped” in the process, losing his job to rookie Justin Herbert. Bergeron returned healthy to the Bruins the following season and has continued his stellar career in Boston since. Brown was well enough to be released from the hospital just one day later but, on Sunday, he was returned to the reserve/COVID-19 list. His stay there is now expected to be lengthy.

Still, such temporary misfortunes are not to be ignored and there are lessons to be learned. Among them are that fractured ribs should not be numbed and players, so sick that they need a pregame IV, are too sick to play.

Ultimately, the use of needles is best left to medical professionals who use them regularly and in medical facilities that are best prepared to react appropriately if something goes wrong. Their use in athletic arenas should be limited to only true emergencies.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts