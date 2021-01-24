SPORTS MEDICINE: NFL heading in right direction with concussion protocol

He would field it at the 21 and scoot 19 yards before getting clobbered. He attempted to get right back up but collapsed back to the turf instead. Eventually, he staggered to his feet before slowly heading to the sideline, shaking his head and looking dazed. Once there, he was approached by an Alabama staff member who was masked. Whatever the staff member asked, Smith clearly replied that he felt fine. That was it. No trip to the medical tent or the locker room.

Yet, he remained on the sideline for two plays. But on the third play of the drive, the wide receiver was back on the field and displayed his Heisman Trophy form, catching a 42-yard touchdown pass, making the score 35-17 and essentially ending any doubt.

And essentially ending the wide receiver’s evening because, on the second play of the second half, he suffered a hand injury that garnered far more attention, sidelined him the remainder of the evening, and would require surgery.