SPORTS MEDICINE: NFL heading in right direction with concussion protocol
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: NFL heading in right direction with concussion protocol

Despite all the angst displayed by members of the electronic and print media leading up to Friday’s decision, when the word came, it was not much of surprise. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and would be playing on Sunday.

Up until then, his status had generated more than the typical attention paid to an NFL injury. The Kansas City Star had published an editorial on the matter. Op-ed columnists — not just sports page pundits — had weighed in, too.

Most expressed fears for Mahomes’ safety, equated concussions with future disability, and wondered about the integrity of the NFL and its safety protocols, especially with the conference finals looming. Altogether, well-intended though they were, they largely missed the mark.

For years, I have written that during playoff time, in all sports, that concussions suddenly seem to stop. Furthermore, I have observed that quarterbacks in particular seem oddly immune, despite video evidence to the contrary.

Circumstances in the CFP National Championship continued to prove me right.

In last week’s divisional round, the NFL proved me wrong.

With 2:29 remaining in the first half of the game between Ohio State and Alabama, the Buckeyes were still in the game, down only 11 points. Having gained only four yards in three plays, though, they had been forced to punt from their own 29 — with DeVonta Smith standing near his own 20 waiting to receive the boot.

He would field it at the 21 and scoot 19 yards before getting clobbered. He attempted to get right back up but collapsed back to the turf instead. Eventually, he staggered to his feet before slowly heading to the sideline, shaking his head and looking dazed. Once there, he was approached by an Alabama staff member who was masked. Whatever the staff member asked, Smith clearly replied that he felt fine. That was it. No trip to the medical tent or the locker room.

Yet, he remained on the sideline for two plays. But on the third play of the drive, the wide receiver was back on the field and displayed his Heisman Trophy form, catching a 42-yard touchdown pass, making the score 35-17 and essentially ending any doubt.

And essentially ending the wide receiver’s evening because, on the second play of the second half, he suffered a hand injury that garnered far more attention, sidelined him the remainder of the evening, and would require surgery.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was handled much differently after a hard hit. Late in the third quarter of his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jackson was forced to retrieve an errant snap near his own goal line. Desperately attempting to avoid a sack and a safety, he heaved the ball just before being planted to the turf, landing hard on the back of his head. Immediately, both of his hands clutched his head. For all his trouble, the still supine Jackson was flagged for grounding.

Moments later, Ravens medics were at his side and there they stayed until they assisted Jackson to his feet and escorted him straight to the locker room. He would not return.

Similarly, Mahomes was instantly placed in the concussion protocol upon stumbling about and looking dazed after being tackled in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Browns. The hit that caused Mahomes’ wooziness did not appear especially hard. No matter. The Chiefs’ — and a day earlier, the Ravens’ — hands were tied.

Just before the season started, the league updated its concussion protocol. For the better. The document lists the following observable signs as indicative of concussion, independent of how the player says he feels:

• Any loss of consciousness

• Impact seizure or “fencing” posture

• Slow to get up from the ground or return to play following a hit to the head (“hit to the head” may include secondary contact with the playing surface)

• Motor coordination/balance problems of neurologic etiology (stumbles, trips/falls, slow/labored movement)

• Blank or vacant look

• Disorientation (e.g., unsure of where he is on the field or location of bench)

• Behavior change (aggressive, agitated, atypically subdued, unusually emotional or frightened, etc.)

• Amnesia

• Clutching of the head after contact

• Visible facial injury in combination with any of the above.

Since March of 2017, Vanderbilt University neurosurgeon Dr. Allen Sills has been the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. He has been interviewed in this space before. Clearly, over the last four years, he has helped change the league’s culture to the point that concussions are now handled far better than in the past.

Mahomes may have been released to play by the Chiefs’ team physician but he was also cleared by an independent neurological consultant, as mandated by the protocol.

As for the concerns that Mahomes playing this weekend increases his risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), extensive research simply does not support such an assumption.

Concussions are not linked to CTE. Instead, the correlation is to years of playing. In other words, the thousands of sub-concussive hits to the head that occur season after season are the real culprits.

That is not to say that returning too soon is danger-free. For teenagers, there is the hazard of second impact syndrome, which is usually fatal. For all victims, there is increased susceptibility to a second concussion and the risk of prolonged and/or incomplete recovery.

With the inclusion of an independent neurological consultant, the concussion protocol is far more likely to be observed than if the decision were to be made by team personnel alone.

Consequently, I am confident that Patrick Mahomes and his brain are safer returning to football this week than Tiger Woods and his back will ever be returning to golf. More on Woods next week.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

