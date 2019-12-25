It is a common refrain among athletic trainers of late that was repeated to me last week by Community Care Network Sports Medicine Manager Mary Spina, who said, “Most high school athletes would never smoke but they think vaping is harmless.”
If you have been paying attention to the Centers for Disease Control since August, though, you know better. It was then that the CDC identified “E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury” (EVALI).
On Wednesday, Renea Jablonski, MD, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Chicago, spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at Community Hospital, here, about the newly discovered syndrome, which has claimed at least 52 lives.
“More deaths may be (identified),” Jablonski warned.
Consequently, despite e-cigarettes being marketed as a smoking cessation device, Jablonski recommended “complete avoidance” of the devices.
Unfortunately, not enough people — teenagers in particular — have been heeding the CDC or Jablonksi.
“Tobacco use among teenagers had been dropping,” she lamented. That was until two years ago.
“Tobacco product use among US youth is increasing,” according to the CDC. “More than 1 in 4 high school students and about 1 in 14 middle school students in 2018 had used a tobacco product in the past 30 days. This was a considerable increase from 2017, which was driven by an increase in e-cigarette use. E-cigarette use increased from 11.7% to 20.8% among high school students and from 3.3% to 4.9% among middle school students from 2017 to 2018. No change was found in the use of other tobacco products, including cigarettes, during this time.”
In 2019, those numbers increased to 27.5% among high schoolers and 10.5% among middle schoolers according to Jablonski.
The epidemic has caught the attention of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), to which the IHSAA (Indiana) and IHSA (Illinois) belong. Last month the NFHS published on its website an article entitled, “Vaping: Misconceptions and Pitfalls for Student-Athletes.”
The commentary was authored by two physicians and an athletic trainer who serve on the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. They complained that E-cigarette manufacturers advertise vaping as having none of the negative effects that come with smoking such as bad breath, cigarette burns, cancer, and other smoking-related diseases.
“These false statements give users the impression that e-cigarettes are not as toxic as smoking,” they countered. “However, not only can e-cigarettes have more nicotine than ordinary cigarettes, the fact that the additives are unregulated means that there is a risk for exposure to potentially lethal chemicals.
“The cartridges contain chemical solvents that help aerosolize the substance. These solvents have been linked to severe lung damage and death.”
In addition to the 52 deaths reported by Jablonski, there have been over 2,200 non-fatal cases of EVALI. “It is a whole spectrum of disease,” she explained. Some cases are fatal; some cases lead to permanent lung damage; and other cases result in apparently full recovery but still require expensive care.
“Alarmingly,” according to the NFHS article, “79% of these cases involve patients under the age of 35, and 36% are aged 16-20.
“The effect of vaping on athletic health and performance is becoming increasingly evident. Specifically, vaping leads to a decreased lung capacity, which makes it more difficult to perform at competitive levels.”
Jablonski is concerned that the high concentration of nicotine in these products makes them more addictive than cigarettes, reporting that two-thirds of those who try vaping continue doing so — and then they are unable to stop.
While acknowledging that there seems to be a lower risk of lung cancer from e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes, Jablonski asserted that the cancer risk from e-cigarettes is not zero. Thus, given the danger of EVALI and the high rate of addiction, she believes that, on balance, e-cigarettes are more dangerous than cigarettes.
Even if they were less dangerous, she finds any such marketing claims by e-cigarette manufacturers to be a “hollow argument” because they are recruiting those who would never use nicotine otherwise.
To access the entire NFHS article go to www.nfhs.org/articles/vaping-misperceptions-and-pitfalls-for-student-athletes/.
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.