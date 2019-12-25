{{featured_button_text}}

It is a common refrain among athletic trainers of late that was repeated to me last week by Community Care Network Sports Medicine Manager Mary Spina, who said, “Most high school athletes would never smoke but they think vaping is harmless.”

If you have been paying attention to the Centers for Disease Control since August, though, you know better. It was then that the CDC identified “E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury” (EVALI).

On Wednesday, Renea Jablonski, MD, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Chicago, spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at Community Hospital, here, about the newly discovered syndrome, which has claimed at least 52 lives.

“More deaths may be (identified),” Jablonski warned.

Consequently, despite e-cigarettes being marketed as a smoking cessation device, Jablonski recommended “complete avoidance” of the devices.

Unfortunately, not enough people — teenagers in particular — have been heeding the CDC or Jablonksi.

“Tobacco use among teenagers had been dropping,” she lamented. That was until two years ago.

“Tobacco product use among US youth is increasing,” according to the CDC. “More than 1 in 4 high school students and about 1 in 14 middle school students in 2018 had used a tobacco product in the past 30 days. This was a considerable increase from 2017, which was driven by an increase in e-cigarette use. E-cigarette use increased from 11.7% to 20.8% among high school students and from 3.3% to 4.9% among middle school students from 2017 to 2018. No change was found in the use of other tobacco products, including cigarettes, during this time.”

In 2019, those numbers increased to 27.5% among high schoolers and 10.5% among middle schoolers according to Jablonski.

The epidemic has caught the attention of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), to which the IHSAA (Indiana) and IHSA (Illinois) belong. Last month the NFHS published on its website an article entitled, “Vaping: Misconceptions and Pitfalls for Student-Athletes.”

The commentary was authored by two physicians and an athletic trainer who serve on the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. They complained that E-cigarette manufacturers advertise vaping as having none of the negative effects that come with smoking such as bad breath, cigarette burns, cancer, and other smoking-related diseases.

“These false statements give users the impression that e-cigarettes are not as toxic as smoking,” they countered. “However, not only can e-cigarettes have more nicotine than ordinary cigarettes, the fact that the additives are unregulated means that there is a risk for exposure to potentially lethal chemicals.

“The cartridges contain chemical solvents that help aerosolize the substance. These solvents have been linked to severe lung damage and death.”

In addition to the 52 deaths reported by Jablonski, there have been over 2,200 non-fatal cases of EVALI. “It is a whole spectrum of disease,” she explained. Some cases are fatal; some cases lead to permanent lung damage; and other cases result in apparently full recovery but still require expensive care.

“Alarmingly,” according to the NFHS article, “79% of these cases involve patients under the age of 35, and 36% are aged 16-20.

“The effect of vaping on athletic health and performance is becoming increasingly evident. Specifically, vaping leads to a decreased lung capacity, which makes it more difficult to perform at competitive levels.”

Jablonski is concerned that the high concentration of nicotine in these products makes them more addictive than cigarettes, reporting that two-thirds of those who try vaping continue doing so — and then they are unable to stop.

While acknowledging that there seems to be a lower risk of lung cancer from e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes, Jablonski asserted that the cancer risk from e-cigarettes is not zero. Thus, given the danger of EVALI and the high rate of addiction, she believes that, on balance, e-cigarettes are more dangerous than cigarettes.

Even if they were less dangerous, she finds any such marketing claims by e-cigarette manufacturers to be a “hollow argument” because they are recruiting those who would never use nicotine otherwise.

To access the entire NFHS article go to www.nfhs.org/articles/vaping-misperceptions-and-pitfalls-for-student-athletes/.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

