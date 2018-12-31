DALLAS — The last time I was here for a Cotton Bowl, weather played a key role in the outcome. Therefore, it was not without a little irony that on the day I returned, 40 years later, weather affected another game at the Cotton Bowl — but not the Cotton Bowl game itself.
Last week, it was the Servpro First Responder Bowl that fell victim to lightning that would not quit. Not quite 10 minutes into the game and moments after Boston College had taken a 7-0 lead on Boise State, the game was halted. It would never resume, ultimately canceled — a college bowl game first — much to the chagrin of the fans of both teams who had gone to significant expense to attend. Still, given the hours of lightning that continued and were predicted, organizers had no other choice if they were to guarantee the safety of participants on the field and fans in the stands.
Cancellation was also considered in 1979 before the game was even played between Notre Dame — for whom I was serving as a student athletic trainer — and Houston, thanks to an ice storm that paralyzed this city. However, organizers decided to push forward with the game, salting the AstroTurf surface — among other measures — to make the field “playable.”
Those who played in the game and suffered turf burns, to this day, would disagree and remind you of the salt rubbed, quite literally, in their wounds.
Still, that was the least of the medically related woes that ultimately affected the game.
Behind 20-12 at the half, Notre Dame went to the locker room, where quarterback Joe Montana could not stop shivering, thanks to a game time temperature of 22 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-6 degrees.
Fellow student athletic trainer Jeff Whitten, concerned that Montana was worse than just chilled, insisted team physician Dr. Les Bodnar take a closer look at Montana. Whereupon, Bodnar determined that the signal caller was dangerously hypothermic with a body temperature of 96 degrees.
Days before, Bodnar had found several packets of chicken soup in his Christmas stocking, a gift from his daughter. He had then packed them in his sideline bag. The prescription, then, was obvious.
While Montana continued to warm inside the locker room, though, the Irish returned to the field only to see Houston extend its lead to 34-12. Eventually, the future Hall-of-Famer rejoined his squad. As he walked down the ramp from the locker room to the field, a sportswriter in the press box remarked, “Here comes George Gipp.”
Yet, the clock was ticking away and with 7:25 remaining in the game, Houston still had that 22-point lead as they lined up to punt.
Unknown to those on the Notre Dame sideline, Houston’s starting center was also their only “healthy” long snapper but at some point during the game, he had broken his wrist. The Irish staff noticed he was lofting his long snaps because he could only use one hand. Consequently, the call from the sideline was to make an all-out attempt to block the kick. Freshman Tony Belden broke through and got a hand on the ball. Fellow freshman Steve Cichy recovered and fought his way into the end zone. After a successful two-point conversion, the Irish still trailed by 14.
Meanwhile, Montana started to warm up, figuratively. He would lead a successful Irish drive, topped by another two-point conversion to cut the lead to six.
With 29 seconds to go, Houston faced a fourth-and-1 on its own 29-yard line. Clearly, down, distance, and the clock called for a punt. However, Cougars head coach Bill Yeoman, knowing the state of his center’s wrist, was more confident of gaining the yard than protecting his punter. However, freshman defensive tackle Joe Gramke and senior defensive tackle Mike Calhoun stood up Houston running back Emmett King at the line of scrimmage.
That was just enough time for Montana to march his team down to the 8-yard line before connecting with wide receiver Kris Haines in the end zone as time expired. Thanks to an illegal procedure penalty, it took Irish kicker Joe Unis two tries to kick the winning extra point but he did. And Notre Dame had completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in college football history.
Playing in the Cotton Bowl this year, indoors at AT&T Stadium, weather played no role; Notre Dame did not have Joe Montana; and their opponent was not Houston. Thus, a second-half comeback was not to be.