It’s official; sports are in trouble
A headline from ABC earlier this month read, “For the NFL and all of football, a new threat: an evaporating insurance market.” Read the fine print of the story written by brothers Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada and you will learn the threat actually is to football, hockey, and soccer.
A headline from the New York Times the same week read, “The NFL’s Obesity Scourge.” Ken Belson’s story doesn’t focus on current players but on the retired linemen who have had trouble shedding pounds in retirement. Consequently, they face a myriad of health woes including sleep apnea, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.
As the NFL’s ultimate game approaches this week, expect more of the same from the national media.
However, the story that really caught my eye two weeks back wasn’t about the NFL. In fact, the piece in the Washington Post featured neither pros, nor collegians, nor athletes, for that matter.
Rather than explain further, I will allow the headline to say it all: “Ohio high school referees urge parents to ‘cool it’ in attempt to stem shortage.”
This story isn’t just about football; it is about all sports.
For the last 24 Decembers, this space has featured a story on the Paul Danko Scholarship housed at Purdue University Northwest and awarded by the Lake County Athletic Officials Association to aspiring referees. Most years, in its varying iterations, the column has enumerated the benefits of staying in the game for young men and women whose playing careers have recently ended. Those pluses include a few extra bucks to spend, a chance to remain active in competitive sports and camaraderie with your fellow officials.
Of late unfortunately, the minuses have weighed heavier.
Referees have tired of the abuse from parents — and other fans — and they are leaving high school sports. Meanwhile, those who might otherwise be interested in wearing stripes and a whistle see no reason to subject themselves to the grief.
The Washington Post article reported on a letter published on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s website on January 14, authored by the executive directors of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the OHSAA.
One week earlier, IHSAA executive director Bobby Cox posted essentially the same letter — also co-authored by the NFHS executive director — on the IHSAA website.
“If you are the mother or father of a high school athlete here in Indiana, this message is primarily for you,” the letter opens.
“When you attend an athletic event that involves your son or daughter, cheer to your heart’s content, enjoy the camaraderie that high school sports offer and have fun. But when it comes to verbally criticizing game officials or coaches, cool it.
“Make no mistake about it. Your passion is admired, and your support of the hometown team is needed. But so is your self-control. Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you, embarrasses your child’s school and is the primary reason Indiana has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”
The shortage is just as critical in Illinois and nationwide. The letter goes on to report that adult misbehavior is the reason why more than three quarters of officials hang it up. Worse, 80 percent of new officials walk away after two years or less for the same reason.
With veteran officials leaving and their younger colleagues not sticking with it, one result is inevitable. As the letter says, “If there are no officials, there are no games.”
Bob Parker has been one of the most respected high school football referees in the Calumet Region for the last three decades but retired from on-field officiating at the end of the 2018 season. However, he continues to serve as an IHSAA observer.
“Young officials are leaving in droves,” he said. “(They are) refusing to put up with the angry parents, coaches, fans, etc., making their time on field — and even off field, sometimes — miserable. The prevalence of social media outlets has exacerbated the problem.
“Ironically, it’s a vicious circle. The shortage of officials results in some young officials being put on the field in games that, years ago, only veterans would be assigned to. This results in some officiating failures which generate more criticism and vitriol, and the cycle perpetuates itself.”
Rather than scolding parents from beginning to end, though, Cox’s letter ends on an encouraging note, reading, “If you would like to be a part of the solution to the shortage of high school officials, you can sign up to become a licensed official at HighSchoolOfficials.com. Otherwise, adult role models at high school athletic events here in Indiana are always welcome.”
For more information about becoming an umpire or referee in Indiana, go to lcaoa.arbitersports.com. Information is also available at the IHSAA's website, ihsaa.org or on the IHSA's ihsa.org in Illinois.