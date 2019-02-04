At the knee, the dreaded injury is the torn anterior cruciate ligament. At the elbow, it is the torn ulnar collateral ligament. In the throwing shoulder, a torn rotator cuff is often repairable but even so, frequently ends careers.
Nothing is so feared at the ankle.
Is there?
As long as there is no fracture, ankle sprains are an aggravation but they always heal.
Don’t they?
Usually.
However, there is one type of ankle sprain that is, according to Community Care Network podiatrist Dr. Robert Clemency, often misdiagnosed.
Most ankle sprains involve the lateral ligaments between the outside ankle bone and the foot. However, if the twist is of higher energy, the connective tissue just above the ankle and between the shin bone (tibia) and fibula is torn. The result is a high ankle sprain, where the tibia and fibula literally start to come apart; the lower leg is unstable, and therefore non-functional athletically.
That is precisely what happened to both of Alabama’s quarterbacks in 2018. In years past, such an injury would have meant being sidelined six weeks, if not the entire season — with no guarantee of full recovery.
However, both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts underwent a relatively new surgical procedure known as the “tightrope” that stabilized their injuries and allowed for a rapid return.
However, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones suffered the same injury on Jan. 15, and has given no indication that surgery is planned.
The “tightrope” is done commonly by colleagues of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews at his clinics in Alabama and Florida — thus the work that was done on the Alabama signal callers. However, it has not caught on universally yet.
Clemency, with offices in Schererville and Munster, does the procedure.
Before any such surgery is done, though, Clemency cautions that an accurate diagnosis is necessary. “It takes a little more in terms of the physical exam,” he said, “not only the physical exam but knowing the mechanism of the injury, to distinguish the type of injury the patient sustained.
“A lot of times the injury is misdiagnosed or diagnosed late when the patient is not recovering in a normal fashion that you would see with a typical ankle sprain.”
The issue then is whether or not to have the surgery. “It is largely indicated for the unstable (lower leg),” Clemency said, “where you are having gapping in the tibial-fibular space.”
Ignored, that gapping will have consequences. “It can heal loose,” Clemency warned. “If there is instability in that joint, that can cause the mechanics of the ankle to change and that can cause chronic pain, chronic swelling. Then, as we’re talking decades out from the initial injury, it can lead to post-traumatic arthritis.”
As effective as the “tightrope” is, one must still heal from the surgery. So, Tagovailoa playing less than a month after his surgery was unusual. Clemency recommends 6-12 weeks of post-operative non-weightbearing to allow for ligamentous healing. That is still far sooner than the year required following ACL reconstruction, Tommy John surgery at the elbow or rotator cuff repair.
How soon should your athlete seek assistance for a stubborn ankle?
“If you are not getting better after 4-6 weeks, you need to see a doctor,” Clemency said.